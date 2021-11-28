See how much Flamengo failed to earn with a defeat in the Libertadores final

Flamengo’s defeat in the Libertadores final 2-1 overtime against Palmeiras, in Montevideo, Uruguay, it wasn’t bad just sporting. Thinking about the coffers, the club lost the chance to earn another 15 million dollars, around 84 million reais, in the decision.







Flamengo failed to beat Palmeiras in the decision (Photo: PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP) Photo: Throw!

With the vice-championship, Rubro-Negro got 6 million dollars, around 33 million reais. Adding all the revenue in the competition, the Flamengo closes its participation in Libertadores 2021 with 13.55 million dollars, around 73 million reais. In the case of bonds, this value could have reached 124 million reais.

The awarding of champion would have boosted and helped the club to reach a historic milestone in the season: closing 2021 with revenues of R$ 1 billion, amount approved by the Board of Directors in the budget for the year. In addition to the awards, the club had an increase in marketing revenue.

Understand below how the Libertadores reward system works:

Group phase: US$ 3 million (R$ 16 million)

Round of 16: US$ 1.05 million (R$ 5 million)

Quarter Finals: US$ 1.5 million (R$ 8 million)

Semifinal: US$ 2 million (R$ 11 million)

Runner-up: US$ 6 million (R$ 33 million)

Champion: US$ 15 million (R$ 84 million)