see the audience of the Palmeiras x Flamengo final

SBT achieved a historic victory over Globo with the broadcast of the final of Libertadores 2021. In the victory of Palmeiras over Flamengo in overtime, the channel applied 26.3 (peak of 31) to 9.3 in the rival from Rio de Janeiro in SP and 30 (peak of 32) to 9 in RJ, according to previous data from Ibope for the period with the ball rolling and that may still undergo changes in the consolidated, which comes out next Monday (29).

Each point on Ibope in São Paulo is equivalent to 76.5 thousand households, or 205.3 thousand people. In Rio de Janeiro, it is worth 49.8 thousand households, or 125.7 thousand individuals. In other words, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, the final reached a peak of more than 6.3 million viewers on open TV, with over 4 million in RJ.

The victory becomes historic because it was the first time that SBT managed to beat Globo in Rio and São Paulo since the channel’s return to football in 2020. The channel had won with Flamengo in RJ in Libertadores games and in the final in Carioca 2020, and in São Paulo with the decisions of Copa America 2021 and Libertadores 2020, but never at the same time in both.

The SBT broadcast team had Téo José in charge of the narration, with Mauro Beting, Washington Coração Valente and Nadine Basttos in the comments, as well as André Galvão, Fernanda Arantes and Flávio Winicki in the reports.

Work definitely began at 4:36 pm, 24 minutes before game time, but the network had a pre-game that added another hour of live material before that (read below).

The leadership at Ibope in SP came almost at the same time. At 4:39 pm, SBT had already scored 10.9 against 10.5 at Caldeirão, led by Marcos Mion on Globo. Shortly after, the singer Anitta’s pre-game show began, broadcast without interruption by Silvio Santos’ station. The audience was already approaching 12 points.

The first slip came when Raphael Veiga opened the scoring, at 6 minutes. SBT divided the screen between the game and a sponsor at the exact moment when Palmeiras scored 1-0. At that moment, the station was already approaching 24 points on Ibope de SP.

During the first half, SBT was increasing its advantage. I already won the Mion program by 26 to 8 in SP and applied an incredible 29 to 2.5 in the Federal District. The average of the initial stage with the ball rolling closed with wins by Silvio Santos’ station over Globo by 24.8 to 8.2 in SP and 27 to 7.8 in RJ.

In the content delivered to viewers, the SBT broadcast followed the identity it has been adopting since its return to football in 2020, with good “distribution” of speeches between narrator, commentators and field reporters with an additional that has become even more important since the pandemic : the presence of the entire team in loco.

It’s true that Téo José made a mistake in some players’ names, probably due to the distance from the field, but the emotion transmitted directly from the stadium, next to the fans, paid off a lot in the “package”. It is worth remembering that this was the first Libertadores final with a fuller stadium that SBT broadcast. In the 2020 edition, Maracanã only had guests in the victory of Palmeiras over Santos.

At the beginning of the second half, the difference between SBT and Globo on Ibope stabilized in most places, but the network managed to grow in Rio de Janeiro with Flamengo’s equalizer, scored by Gabigol. Around 6:40 pm, Silvio Santos’ channel reached almost 32 points against 8 for the Rio station. In DF, the advantage soared and reached almost 35 points (37.5 to 2.9).

With the ball rolling only in normal time, the victory of SBT was 25.2 to 9 in São Paulo, repeating the average they had achieved with the previous final. In Rio, however, they had an average of 28 and a peak of 32. Without Flamengo in the 2020 decision, the channel had scored less than 12 points. Globo got 8 points among Cariocas in the first 90 minutes of this year’s final.

In overtime, Deyverson’s goal in the fifth minute of the first stage thrilled the public in São Paulo, making SBT reach 31 rating points in the metropolitan region.

After confirming the conquest of the Alviverde title, Téo José gave an emotional speech that brought phrases such as “SBT showed how Libertadores is treated”, in addition to dedicating the broadcast to singer Marília Mendonça, who died earlier this month, victim of an accident air. She was from Goiás, as well as the narrator of SBT.

Pre-game showed SBT’s commercial strength

From a commercial point of view, the broadcast of SBT was already an undeniable success even before the ball rolled. The pre-game of more than 1h30 had several merchandising actions commanded by presenters Benjamin Back and Luiz Alano.

Although the viewer’s interest in this type of content is questionable, a board sponsored by a betting site was aired, which included the hunches of former players Sávio and Kleber Gladiador, including the values ​​they could “win ” in case of success.

Special reports telling stories of the previous titles of Palmeiras and Flamengo took turns with live entries from the SBT broadcasting team directly from Centenário.

Overall, the show showed a more complete and connected team than the network had in the previous final in January. The only problem was the maintenance of the schedule. While SBT Rio had live coverage from practically 1pm, the state of São Paulo and most of the network were left with an unnecessary program by Raul Gil until 3:30pm.

The space given to the Libertadores final was “sold” by SBT as the largest in the history of open TV in a decision of this championship, in fact it lasted longer than Globo, the former holder, gave to football even in grand finals.

But it could have gone further. When Raul Gil was still “taking off his hat” with former player Túlio Maravilha, ESPN Brasil coverage, from the same group as Fox Sports – the other holder of the final rights -, showed a speech by Renato Gaúcho live on his arrival at the Stadium.

Football fans who didn’t have access to the pay channel were already calling on SBT, so much so that Raul Gil’s audience, who normally struggles to reach 3 rating points, was almost double in the final stretch of the program. This audience could have seen more of the teams’ arrival at the stadium, for example.