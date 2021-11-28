Thamirys Andrade – 17:38 | Updated on 11/26/2021 6:40 PM



The drop in the contagion curve observed in Japan has intrigued Covid-19 researchers. The country, which registered more than 20 thousand cases a day during the fifth and biggest wave of the disease in August, today registers just over 100 new infections a day. The decrease is impressive when compared to other nations with similar vaccination rates, and there are researchers raising the hypothesis of “self-destruction” of the Delta variant in the country.

Today, with 75% of the population immunized, Japan has full transport and commercial establishments, but still values ​​the use of masks. The country was hit by the high transmissibility of the Delta strain in the middle of the year, but it is currently experiencing a very different scenario.

– The Delta variant in Japan was highly contagious and, over time, replaced other strains. As the mutations accumulated, however, we believe the virus became defective, unable to replicate. Considering that the cases have not increased, we believe that, at some point during these mutations, the virus headed for its natural extinction – pondered geneticist Ituro Inoue, from the National Institute of Genetics of Japan, in an interview with The Japan Times.

For José Manuel Bautista, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Complutense University of Madrid, although the sudden drop in Japan is certainly related to mass vaccination and health care, the contagion curve is impressive.

– The normal thing is that it decreases little by little, because those infected are usually diagnosed days later [do início da infecção]. But the fall of cases [no Japão] is dramatic and indicates that the theory of self-destruction is possible – he pointed out.

ASIAN IMMUNITY?

According to virologist Julian Tang, from the University of Leicester, told BBC Mundo, some factor in the immunity of the Japanese population could partially explain the reduction in cases.

– It’s a matter of viral aptitude [capacidade do vírus de se replicar em um determinado ambiente]. Perhaps there is something about the immunity of the Japanese population that has changed the way the virus behaves there. Time will tell if this will happen in another country too – pondered Tang.

Studies show that, in Asia, there is a higher incidence of the defense enzyme APOBEC3A, responsible for attacking different viruses, including Covid-19.

A survey by the National Institute of Genetics and Niigata University set out to study the enzyme’s effectiveness against samples taken from the Delta and Alpha variants in Japan between June and July. The result was that the development of new mutations seemed to stop abruptly, due to genetic alterations that prevented the virus from replicating.

Despite the hopeful hypothesis, researchers still avoid making predictions about the future of the virus, as it remains unpredictable and remains a major cause for concern around the world.

