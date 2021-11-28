Semagglutide: How the “Obesity Pen” Works

In June of this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency similar to Anvisa in the United States, approved a new slimming drug that uses the substance semaglutide, which, according to doctors, can bring a great improvement in the treatment of patients with overweight and obesity.

The drug, initially developed for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes, is applied with a “pen”, the same method used for other types of drugs and insulin.

publicity

Treatment for weight control is indicated for people with Body Mass Index (BMI) above 30 or when overweight causes problems such as apnea, hypertension or diabetes itself. In a clinical trial, volunteers lost an average of 12.4% of their body weight. In one second, the average was 6.2%.

Semaglutide is seen as an alternative for the treatment of overweight and obese patients Image: jarmoluk (Pixabay)

How does semagglutide act in the body?

Every time a person eats, the hormone GLP-1 “warns” the brain that it is time to start producing insulin so that the glucose is absorbed by the cells. It is on this hormone that semagglutide acts. While our hormone lasts 10 minutes in a natural way, the synthetic substance works for a week. That is, the feeling of hunger disappears for a longer time.

The dose of medication to control obesity varies according to the patient and the dosage must be defined by the physician. However, scientific studies indicate that the average dose for this type of treatment is 2.4 mg per week.

Read more:

Semi-glutide may cause side effects

Like any medication, semaglutide can also have adverse effects. Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea or constipation, and abdominal pain.

There is also the possibility that the patient has headaches, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, bloating, reflux, flatulence and hypoglycemia (when the blood sugar level drops).

It is worth noting that the drug has a high cost, which is close to 1.3 thousand dollars. Furthermore, some assessments are still needed, such as its long-term effects.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!