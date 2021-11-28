Senate dispute puts Pacheco and Planalto on a new collision course

The dispute for the vacancy of Minister Raimundo Carreiro at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) put the Palácio do Planalto and the president of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) on a new collision course.

While Pacheco defends the name of senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), his colleague from Minas Gerais, president Jair Bolsonaro and palace ministers support senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) for the vacancy.

Senator Kátia Abreu Senator Kátia Abreu is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations CommitteeGetty Images/ Pacific Press/ Contributor Anastasia Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG)Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Raimundo Carreiro Minister Raimundo Carreiro will leave TCU to take over the Brazilian embassy in PortugalMarcos Oliveira/Senate Agency President of the Federal Senate Rodrigo Pacheco e Bolsonaro during the Sanction Ceremony of the Bill that creates the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region 31 President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and President Jair Bolsonaro during an event at Palácio do PlanaltoIgo Estrela/Metropolis 0

Carreiro will retire from TCU in the next few days to assume the post of ambassador of Brazil to Portugal. His vacancy is for the nomination of the senators, who vote internally to choose the nominee.

As the column showed, Kátia Abreu’s candidacy for the TCU managed to unite Planalto, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and part of the opposition parliamentarians.

In addition to Renan, one of the senator’s main electoral cables is the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira. A licensed senator, Nogueira commands the party to which Kátia is affiliated.

Anastasia, on the other hand, has in Pacheco her main electoral cable in the dispute for TCU. And he sees himself benefiting precisely by a government supporter: senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE).

Government leader in the Senate, the emedebista may pulverize the government’s votes. The spraying in the allied base harms Kátia Abreu and, consequently, may benefit Pacheco’s candidate.