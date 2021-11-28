Senator proposes amendment to make secret budget transparent – Policy

BRASILIA – The senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) filed an amendment this Saturday, 27th, to change the bill that the top Congress articulated to keep the payment of the budget secret and stop giving full transparency to the identity of benefiting parliamentarians, as determined by the Federal Court of Justice (STF). The project that changes the resolution of the Congress it must be voted on on Monday, 29, and, for the senator, it means an “attempted low blow to democracy”.

Vieira, who is trying to make himself viable as a candidate for president of the Republic in 2022, presented a substitute amendment to, according to him, give “real” transparency to the payment of funds from the secret budget. The proposal takes up the idea that there is a barrier to the billionaire value of the so-called general rapporteur amendments (RP-9).

As revealed by the state, this type of amendment has been used by the government to court deputies and senators allied with transfers from the Union Budget to municipalities and states in their electoral strongholds, without their names being divulged, reducing the possibility of social control.

As suggested by Vieira, it will be necessary to publish on the internet, in a centralized system, the budget allocation criteria, documents involved in the processing of requests and the identification of those responsible in the Legislative, so that it is possible to identify them.

The publication must be done prior to the payment of resources. Vieira proposes that “the total amount of the rapporteur’s amendments cannot reach, in any case, more than 1% of the total discretionary expenses of the Annual Budget Law”, that is, the expenses that the government has control and are used to fund public works and also the cost of the machine.

“In addition to ensuring all possible transparency measures, we understand that it is necessary to impose a financial limit on the total value of the amendments presented by the rapporteur”, said the senator. He recalls that the total of these amendments in 2020 was R$ 28.5 billion and this year it should reach R$ 29 billion.

ROOF

The rapporteur of the proposal, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), had also suggested setting a ceiling on funds stamped as RP-9. The opposition complains about the unequal distribution of Budget resources by the Planalto Palace.

The bill articulated by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressives-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), maintains the rapporteur’s amendments without limit in the Budget and without rules that prevent distribution only to allies.

The possible approval in Congress would anticipate the analysis of the merits of the Supreme Court’s actions, which also ask for the declaration of unconstitutionality of the amendments made by the General Rapporteur, as they are disproportionately divided among allied parliamentarians.