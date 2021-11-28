Serbia scores second midfield goal in less than a month for Bochum; watch! | german football

Milos Pantovic is an attacking midfielder, is 25 years old, and has only two Bundesliga goals in his entire career. But all of them from midfield. Three weeks after his great goal against Hoffenheim , the Bochum player secured the 2-1 victory against Freiburg with a new painting of the middle of the street.

This time it was a little closer to the goal. From within the center circle. On the last day 6, the kick left before the dividing line of the lawn. By scoring the goal, Pantovic was celebrated by all his teammates and had his boots shined.

Pantovic is a graduate of Bayern Munich, but took to the field only once for the Bavarian team, for a few minutes, in 2015, when he was 19 years old. He played for Bayern’s B team and moved to Bochum in 2018.

The Serb is in his fourth year at Bochum, which rose to the top division last season. The victory took his team to 12th place, with 16 points. Freiburg, which made a great start to the championship, is in third, with 22, farther from leaders Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.