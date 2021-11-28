Sexta-feira Negra! Amazon devices are up to 43% off

Photo: Unsplash

It’s Black Friday day! Amazon – e-commerce giant in Brazil – has unmissable offers on Amazon Echo Dot devices, aka Alexas.

Black Friday Offer! Devices created by Amazon are 50% off

Make crackles! Check out four crepes well recommended by Amazon

Five product kits to make life easier when cooking

If you want to have an Alexa at home you can pay a price that is 43% lower than normal. With that, you can have a smarter home.

THE Band B selected 4 Alexas that are on offer this Black Friday.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black Color

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black Color R$199.00 or in up to 9 installments of R$22.12 Purchase Product available at Amazon.

Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black Color

Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black Color BRL 299.00 or 12x BRL 24.99 Purchase Product available at Amazon.

Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – White Color

Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – White Color BRL 349.00 or in up to 12 installments of BRL 29.12 Purchase Product available at Amazon.

Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – Black Color

Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8-screen R$599.00 in up to 12 installments of R$49.99 Purchase Product available at Amazon.

WARNING

The values ​​mentioned about the costs of the products can be variable, as they refer to the date of publication of the material. The goods can be changed according to the criteria of each store. Band B does not sell the aforementioned products or services. To choose nominations, criteria such as relevance, recommendation and reputation were adopted.