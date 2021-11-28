Sexta-feira Negra! Amazon devices are up to 43% off

It’s Black Friday day! Amazon – e-commerce giant in Brazil – has unmissable offers on Amazon Echo Dot devices, aka Alexas.
If you want to have an Alexa at home you can pay a price that is 43% lower than normal. With that, you can have a smarter home.
THE Band B selected 4 Alexas that are on offer this Black Friday.
Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black Color
Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black Color
Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – White Color
Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – Black Color
WARNING
