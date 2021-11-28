Shineray electric motorcycle: scooter models and prices for sale

Electric motorcycles are on the rise and electrified scooters too. Now the news comes from Shineray, which has brought three new options to the market, completing its generous catalog of products that give up visits to the gas station.

In addition to the news, we await the arrival of the first Shineray electric motorcycle for the next few months. THE SHE 300 is scheduled to be launched in early 2022, will have around 100 km/h of final speed and autonomy to run up to 120 kilometers. Right now, is in testing phase.

Shineray electric motorcycle: releases

The three launches of the brand based in Pernambuco are already available in stores. Thus, the PT4 R, PT4 RS and PT4 GT they are light, urban, electric vehicles that share several components with each other.

Among the common denominators are the 2000W/60V motor and 30A removable lithium battery (which takes about 10 hours to fully charge). Thus, all models have range estimated at 80 kilometers. already the top speed is 45 km/h reals – about 50 km/h on the panel.

PT4 R: with retro design and suggested price of R$ 17,490

PT4 RS: larger, designed for two occupants. It costs BRL 17,490

PT4 GT: top of the line, with a modern look. Suggested price: BRL 18,860

Shineray Electric Scooter

In addition to the PT line, those looking for a Shineray electric motorcycle can opt for their more traditional concept – and visual – scooter. These are the SE1 SE2. Ah, always remembering that you need a CNH to drive an electric scooter, yes.

The first version is the SE1 Lithium. This electric Shineray costs BRL 12,990, has disc brakes, 2000W Bosch engine and reaches 60 km/hour (real) maximum speed. Its battery is removable and lithium, 60V 24Ah, which guarantees up to 60 km of autonomy. Recharge time varies between 6 and 8 hours. Its look is modern, with an angular design and an x-shaped front optics.

Those who liked the set but need to save can opt for the SE1 Lead. The model has a simpler design, with less detail in the finish, and a big difference in the battery. As the name suggests, it has a lead, which cannot be removed. It is also 37 (!!) kg heavier, totaling 123 kg dry. It costs R$ 10,990.

Who ends the list of electric motorcycles of the brand is the SE2. With a classic look, smooth lines and a light futuristic touch, the value of this new Shineray is of BRL 12,990. Its Bosch engine has 2300W and accelerates up to 60 km/h real. The battery is identical to the SE1 Lithium, as is its autonomy. Another common feature is the 12-inch wheels and low weight. The SE2 only marks 84 kg on the scale.