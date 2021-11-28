Simone reveals that she underwent plastic surgery after losing weight

Country singer Simone, from the duo Simone & Simaria, revealed that she underwent surgery three days ago to perform cosmetic procedures after losing weight.

On her Instagram, the artist recorded a series of stories, in which she said that she is in the capital of Ceará, where she is recovering. “I wanted to tell you that I had plastic surgery. I had to come to Fortaleza and had an abdominoplasty because I had a lot of skin after losing a huge amount of weight”.

“My breast was also there. I had one of them that I was encapsulating because of the pregnancy,” continued Simone. The process the singer refers to happens when the body creates a membrane that insulates the silicone implant and starts to compress it. “It’s been three days since I had my surgery, I’m super fine, thank God. I didn’t want to talk about it before so as not to worry you.”

“People say I said a lot of funny things while I was ‘groggy,'” she said, smiling, about when she was under anesthesia. “Right now I’m in my room in my house here in Fortaleza and I have a nurse who comes to bathe me and everything’s fine, thank God. I’m recovering well. It was something I really wanted and I was already bothered. Weight loss made the result of the abdominoplasty sensational. Glory to God”.