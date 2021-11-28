Singer Karol G falls from stairs during concert in Miami

the Colombian singer Karol G he took a fall like that and got injured during the show he played last Friday night, November 26, at the FTX Arena, in Miami, in the United States. While singing the song “Now I’m Calling”, the artist fell and rolled from the stairs on the stage, making up the stage for the show.

After remaining for a few seconds curled up on the floor, she received help from one of the dancers. Karol G got up and continued to sing the song, which moved the audience, who applauded the singer’s attitude. Despite the fall, the artist is doing well.

Moments later, the Colombian woman spoke to the audience about her “state”: “I broke all my nails, I think I broke my knee, everything hurts. But nothing, do you think after filling this arena for the first time in my life…”, she said before starting to cry amidst the applause and cheers of encouragement from her fans.

The images were recorded by fans who followed the concert by the Colombian woman. The public lamented the drop and also toyed with the situation in Twitter posts.

PARTNERSHIP AND CONTROVERSY WITH ANITTA

Recognized as one of the biggest names in reggaeton in the world, 30-year-old Karol G. already rehearsed a partnership with anitta. The remix of “Sua cara” in the Spanish version is from Colombia, and the duo has already promised a feat since 2018 that hasn’t happened yet.

Karol G he started his career very early, participating in the musical reality “X Factor” in his country. Born in Medellín, she has also made musical partnerships with maluma and J.Balvin.

Winner of the Latin Grammy in 2018 as a new artist, Karol G was at the center of a controversy involving anitta, in March of this year. The two were together in the release of a new album by the Colombian, an event that generated agglomeration in the United States. At the time, the Brazilian spokesperson stated that the US was experiencing a “different moment” of the pandemic in relation to Brazil.

KAROL G ALREADY STRIKED RUA DE SÃO PAULO AND CAMAROTE AT SAPUCAÍ

Latin music has gained even more space in recent years, and if it depends on Colombian music Karol G, hits in Spanish will be heard even more. The singer, winner of a Latin Grammy in 2018. was on top of the Latinha Mix Electric Trio, a block produced by Mix FM radio in partnership with MB Produções, in March 2019.

At the time, the group visited Ibirapuera, in the city of São Paulo, and stirred up the crowd with the artist’s trap, reggaeton and pop rhythms.

Without losing her breath, the Colombian was also in the carioca revelry and shared the stage with the Brazilian malia in the Club Arpoador box, on Marquês de Sapucaí.

