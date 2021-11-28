Sister of Luan Santana declares herself to Raphael Veiga after title

Luan Santana’s sister, Bruna, 26, took advantage of the title of Palmeiras at Libertadores yesterday to declare herself for her fiance, Raphael Veiga, who is a player at Alviverde.

Initially, the influencer posted in the stories: “God is too good. I love you, Raphael”, she wrote in the post. To accompany the text, she also shared a portrait of herself during the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

After Palmeiras won the title, Bruna shared a video on the lawn. To the situation, she carried Raphael on her back. “This video has to be highly valued”, she said, in a humorous tone, in the stories.

This is not the first time that Bruna Santana declares herself for the athlete. Two days before departure, she shared a photo of Veiga in her feed and gave a speech.

“How lucky I am to meet this man! I’m so proud of the upstanding and committed man I’ve known nearly 2 years ago. Responsible, hardworking! I’ve no shortage of praise for you, baby! Look where you’ve come, don’t you? And think that in our first conversation, you just wanted to score a goal,” she began.

“I get emotional writing this and remembering it all. I imagine you dreaming of all this since childhood. But as I always say, God’s dreams are much bigger than ours, so let it flow, let’s enjoy it, enjoy it and be grateful for every moment, which is just beginning! I’m with you always, I love you!”, added Bruna.

Bruna Santana and the Palmeiras player got engaged on October 23rd. The couple has been together since July 2020.