Six actors from O Cravo ea Rosa who have died

The Carnation and the Rose, aired in 2000, returns to Globo on December 6th, premiering the network’s new soap opera track. Who will follow the plot written by Walcyr Executioner this time, however, it will check interpretations of six actors who have died.

Find out which artists are no longer with us, but can be seen in O Cravo ea Rosa.

Cláudio Corrêa e Castro

Cláudio Corrêa e Castro played Normando Castor, a loan shark full of ulterior motives in O Cravo ea Rosa. The veteran played side by side with Joaquim (Carlos Vereza). The actor died in 2005, aged 77, as a result of multiple organ failure.

Castro Gonzaga

In O Cravo ea Rosa, Castro Gonzaga made a special appearance as Dr. Felisberto. Her character mattered when Bianca, played by Leandra Leal, went on a hunger strike. The actor’s death happened in 2007, at 89 years of age.

Nildo Parente

Nildo Parente lived as one of the leaders of Nicanor’s party (Luís Melo) in O Cravo ea Rosa. It can also be watched currently in Paraíso Tropical. The actor died at the age of 75 in January 2011 after suffering a stroke (cerebrovascular accident).

Eva Todor

In the novel O Cravo ea Rosa, Eva Todor played Josefa, mother of Dinorá (Maria Padilha) and Heitor (Rodrigo Faro). The role has great prominence in the plot that will be reruns on Globo. The actress died in 2017 as a result of complications from pneumonia.

Henry Caesar

Henrique César played Ursulino Montenegro in the soap opera O Cravo ea Rosa. At 84, the actor lost the battle with cancer in January 2018.

Nelson Xavier

Nelson Xavier’s presence in O Cravo ea Rosa was quick. The iconic actor gave life to Dr. Caio. His death, in 2017, occurred after losing the fight against lung cancer. He was 75 years old.