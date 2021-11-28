Sóbis, now a Cruzeiro fan, thanks him for a farewell party: ‘I don’t even know if he deserved it’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Forward Rafael Sóbis said goodbye to the pitch last Thursday, in the 0-0 draw between Cruzeiro and Náutico, in the 38th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The player, who among the more than 60,000 fans present at Mineirão, retired in the presence of his family, showed all his emotion by hanging up his boots.

“It’s nice to leave the field applauded and not be cursed, come here and take a picture. (laughs). It’s also good, after everything that happened, to feel the affection of everyone. A cycle ends, another will begin in my life. I am very grateful, from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know if I deserved it so much. Here is my thanks to everyone,” he said in an interview with Itatiaia.

At the end of the game, in the Gigante da Pampulha parking lot, Rafael Sóbis received the affection of the fans, with requests for photos and autographs. While the now ex-player was fancied by the crowd, his wife, mother-in-law and children followed everything from afar. Before leaving, to Itatiaia, Leonora Weimer, wife of Sóbis, spoke about the joy of accompanying him in Belo Horizonte.

“The family came, Rafa’s children came too. Everyone is happy and excited about the game because it is so important to his career. We followed the ticket sales and cheered when we hit the targets. We were very happy with the stadium. crowded,” he said.

Regarding the presence of family members at his farewell match, Sóbis was also just a celebration: “I’m going to return home with good spirits, that’s good”, he joked.

now a fan

Even with his farewell, Rafael Sóbis says he will continue rooting for Cruzeiro. “I only wore (the shirt) the last time as a player. I’ll continue wearing it as a fan, get out of the field and go to the stands. I’ll keep encouraging everyone,” he said, again very moved for having switched shirt with the idol Dirceu Lopes.

“I couldn’t imagine. I don’t know if he deserved it so much. Our biggest idol delivering his autographed shirt. I’m very flattered. I really appreciate it,” he concluded.

