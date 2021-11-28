Solange Gomes “throws it in the face” Mileide Mihaile’s pension | The Farm 13

To entertain themselves at the party, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades decided together to criticize the final stretch of ‘The Farm 13‘ and even Mileide Mihaile was mentioned in the conversation. The digital influencer and comedian and ex-Gugu Bathtub are finding the end of the rural reality show boring, taking a moment alone to gossip at the Western-themed ‘Party Saloon’. The chat caught the attention of PlayPlus subscribers, paid streaming on the open channel.

“There isn’t a fight”, fired Solange Gomes. Rich Melquiades continued: “There isn’t a man with a man kissing, that people like. Woman with woman that people like”. According to the writer, the pedestrians just want to know how to dance and they look like Xuxa Meneghel’s former stage assistants: “Everyone dancing and doing the Paquita”. In the first weeks of the millionaire competition, the allies were sworn enemies, starring in a quality shack.

“They just dance, there’s no bickering and nobody throws beer in each other’s faces. People love it! They’ll dance until it’s over, Carelli must be crazy. No, it is not? Look, everybody toasting, everybody friend”, needled Rich Melquiades about the climate of peace in Itapecerica da Serra, in the interior of São Paulo. Record’s pay-per-view camera didn’t take the “poisonous” close-up at all.

Before talking about Mileide Mihaile at the party, Solange Gomes had already talked about Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife in the kitchen with Rico: “You can’t spend the day in the kitchen, love. Either you cook, or you work and earn your money, pay the bills. The two things cannot be done. I can’t spend the day in the kitchen because if not, how am I going to feed my daughter if I don’t have a father with money, with a high pension, like Mileide does?”.

Melquiades understood that the dancer would be criticizing Mileide: “No love, I’m not criticizing. This is a matter of luck in life. She got lucky, had a baby with a nice guy who got rich, who was successful and can pay a high pension. I do not have this. So I can’t spend the day in the kitchen or sleeping. Outside I don’t sleep, if I don’t sleep, I don’t have money”.

While the dawn stirred the spirits of some outside the headquarters, Sol invited Rico to a chat full of comments about the other participants. Mihaile didn’t leave Gomes’ mouth and the story involving Safadão surfaced again: “But I don’t have a father with money, with a high pension, like Mileide does”. The Alagoas scolded: “My God, Solange!”

“Oxi! I’m not criticizing. No love, I’m not criticizing”, concluded Sol Gomes. Rico Melquiades ended the conversation with: “Wanted, right Solange?”. In that half the time the duo talked about the girl, Mileide Mihaile made up with Bil Araújo on the dance floor. The pedestrians moved away after the participant saved Marina Ferrari, in the last formation in Roça. The ex-participant of ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’ (Globo), was hurt by the ally after the attitude.