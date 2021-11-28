Solidarity tent donates snacks, water, pen and tampons for students who make Enem in Recife | Education in Pernambuco

A solidarity tent with donations for public school students who will take the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) was set up this Sunday (28). Volunteers donate a mask, pen, chocolate, soda, water and sanitary napkins to students. The demand was so great that, at 12:00, when the gates opened, there were no more pads to donate.
The space was set up for the fourth year in a row on a street close to the building of the Catholic University of Pernambuco (Unicap), in the central area of Recife.
“We here have heard reports of people who were going to give up taking the test, who arrived here with only the money for the ticket and had no money to buy water, a spare pen. That’s why being here is important,” said Romero Oliveira, one of the members of the Frente Favela Brasil movement.
Nayde Cavalcanti, 24, only noticed at the location that she had no black pen and valued the initiative — Photo: Priscilla Aguiar/g1
One of the beneficiaries was Nayde Cavalcanti, 24, who tries Enem to be able to study pedagogy or nursing at a public university. She arrived at the test site and realized that she was not wearing a black pen as required.
“I was looking for the black pen and couldn’t find it. It is an initiative that helps a lot. I hope it’s a great race”, he said.
Students take this Sunday (28) the tests for the second day of Enem, which includes mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology.
Daiane Evangelista de Oliveira, 23, takes the test for the third time. She wants to join the dentistry course. “I’m very nervous, but I studied, I prepared myself, so I expect a good result. But the topic of the essay last week took me by surprise,” he said.
Daiane Evangelista de Oliveira, 23, takes the test for the third time to study dentistry — Photo: Priscilla Aguiar/g1