Son who had his father shot to death in Minas may lose inheritance rights – Gerais

Matheus Andrade Gonalves, 28, was convicted of the death of his father, retired Evenilson Gonalves, 48, in a session at the Ipatinga Jury Court on November 16 (photo: Wellington Fred/Jornal Dirio do Ao) The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) filed an action to exclude an heir for indignity against 28-year-old Matheus Andrade Gonalves. Appointed as the mastermind behind the father’s doubly aggravated homicide, the son was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Jury Court in Ipatinga, in Vale do Ao, last week.

According to the complaint, filed by the 11th Public Prosecutor’s Office in the interior of Minas Gerais, retired Evenilson Gonalves, 48, died at his doorstep, executed with three shots to the head.

The crime took place in 2018, in Bairro Bom Retiro, and was motivated by the convict’s interest in the property that the victim would leave. Matheus, who was already in preventive detention, could not appeal in freedom.

Now, in a new chapter, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais informed this Friday (26/11) that it has requested a declaration of indignity for the son. With that, the expectation that he will have his inheritance rights nullified.

The Public Ministry also reports that “the convict’s teenage sister was greatly shaken by the murder of her father being carried out by her own brother and, moreover, with coldness and cruelty.” For the prosecution, the situation leaves irreparable damage.

Finally, the MPMG also clarified that the Public Defender’s Office was summoned to take notice of the facts and, if necessary, “intervene for the integral protection and curator of the interests of the teenager, the sister of the convict”.

the day of the crime

On July 27, 2018, in Bairro Bom Retiro, in Ipatinga, three men, at the behest of the victim’s son, went to the door of the residence where the 48-year-old retired Evenilson Gonalves lived. Initially, two of the perpetrators disembarked from the vehicle they were in to monitor the target.

Just as the man was going to store the car in the garage of the property, he was surprised by one of the authors, who started the shooting. In addition to the three shots that hit Evenilson’s head, another four hit Evenilson’s legs and hand.

Afterwards, everyone fled. The vehicle used in the criminal action belonged to a 37-year-old man who was acquitted. According to Justice, he knew of the murder plan in progress, but had no direct participation.

The other three defendants are yet to stand trial.