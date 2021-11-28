Sorocaba’s wife delivers suffocation and records daughter ‘waiting’: “Mothers understand”

Sorocaba’s wife, Biah Rodrigues showed time alone with the newborn; check out the real pictures between mother and daughter

wife of Sorocaba, Biah Rodriguesshared a real moment with her newborn daughter, Fernanda. This Friday (26), the model had to improvise to be able to go to the bathroom while she was alone at home.

On her social networks, the blonde showed that she found a solution to keep an eye on her daughter even though she had to use the bathroom. The influencer published a photo of the little ‘waiting’, by the door, the mother to finish her own needs.

In the caption, the mother of Theo, his firstborn with the countryman, laughed at the situation: “Have you ever needed to use the bathroom or shower and were alone? Mothers understand”, he joked, adding laughter emojis.

In the comments, the followers identified with the mother: “I in life”, said the model Fran Grossi, who is the mother of Enrico, who is only 1 year old. A fan also agreed with biah: “I took the baby comfort into the bathroom with me. Super practical, I suggest.”

REALITY

countryman’s wife Sorocaba, a Biah Rodrigues, first thing in the morning, she started answering some questions from her followers, especially about motherhood. The model gave birth to her second daughter, Fernanda, recently.

When asked about the ‘unbearable pain that many say they feel’ at the time of normal delivery, the influencer reacted sincerely. It is worth remembering that both her eldest son Theo and her youngest were born by the normal method.