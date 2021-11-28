Sport coach values ​​squad and recognizes dejection after another defeat: “The dressing room is sad” | sport

Sport reaches the last three games of the Brazilian, needing to take a difference of seven points to leave the relegation zone. Sunk in penultimate place in the table, coach Gustavo Florentín evaluates work on Ilha do Retiro and values ​​the rosé squad. But he recognizes the team’s dejection after the new defeat, against São Paulo.

– The locker room is sad. Nobody wanted to lose the game. We know that each time the chance gets smaller. It seemed to me that the result is unfair because of what the players generated, but football has these things. If he doesn’t convert, if he’s not blunt, an opponent with the quality of São Paulo won’t forgive. We forgive and now we are suffering – says the coach.

The Rubro-negro had eight submissions against 16 of the Tricolor, got two dangerous chances in the first half (in attacks by Mikael), but suffered in the second stage and ended up defeated by 2-0.

With the result, the team reached 99% risk of falling in Serie A and may have relegation decreed this week. After three months of work at Sport, the coach answered about the reasons that led to the critical situation of Rubro-negro in this final stretch of the championship.

– I can’t talk about what happened before, I can talk about August 27 onwards when I signed my contract, onwards. We had the inconvenience that we could not have reinforcements, but we always look for the solution to the problems – said the coach.

The inconvenience mentioned by Florentín corresponds to the error in the registrations for Serie A, which prevented the use of the last four contracted by the club. Case of goalkeeper Saulo, full-back Jeferson, midfielder Nicolás Aguirre and forward Vander Vieira. Afterwards, the commander took the opportunity to enhance the red-black cast.

– I personally feel proud of the players, because there is growth in each one of them and they show it on a daily basis. It turned into a very competitive team, playing as equals. I can talk about it. We missed some games because of mistakes we made, but we always try to propose the game to win.