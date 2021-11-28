Srgio Leonardo elected president of the OAB in Minas Gerais – Politics

Srgio Leonardo the new president of OAB-MG (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Srgio Leonardo the new president of the Minas Gerais branch of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). He won the election this Saturday (11/27), with 18,146 votes. The mandate, which begins in 2022, lasts for three years. Leonardo headed the “Renova OAB” ticket. ngela Parreira de Oliveira Botelho to be the vice-president. The group defeated Carla Silene, Luis Cludio Chaves and Lucas Bessoni. Just this Saturday, lawyers across the state elected the subsection commanders.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Srgio Leonardo, 43, has been working in the law field for 19 years. Graduated from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), he is linked to Criminal Law. He has already served as deputy general secretary of the Minas Gerais OAB between 2013 and 2015. From 2016 to 2018, he occupied the treasury.

In addition to Leonardo and Angela, the winning ticket has Sanders Alves Augusto (general secretary); Cssia Marize Hatem Guimares (Deputy Secretary General) and Fabrcio Souza Cruz Almeida (Treasurer). The Lawyers Assistance Fund (CAA) will stay with Gustavo Oliveira Chalfun.

The OAB has not yet disclosed the percentages obtained by the losing plates. The election included electronic voting machines provided by the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG).