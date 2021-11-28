State Health Department Bulletin – New Coronavirus

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) registered, this Saturday (27/11), 373 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 11 (3%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 362 (97%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 639,373 confirmed cases of the disease, being 54,971 serious and 584,402 mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

Nine deaths (2 males and 7 females), which occurred between 01/22/2021 and 11/26/2021, were also laboratory confirmed. The new deaths are of people residing in the municipalities of Olinda (1), Petrolina (1), Recife (6) and Ribeirão (1). With this, the State totals 20,226 deaths from the disease.

Patients were aged between 43 and 94 years. The age groups are: 40 to 49 (1), 60 to 69 (1) and 70 to 79 (1) and 80 and over (6). Of the total, eight had preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (4), diabetes (3), hypertension (2), cancer (2), respiratory disease (1), obesity (1), kidney disease (1) and Alzheimer’s disease ( 1) – a patient may have more than one comorbidity. One remains under investigation.

MORE VACCINES – In the early hours of this Saturday (27.11), Pernambuco received another 452,790 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The plane with the immunizing agents landed at Recife/Guararapes International Airport – Gilberto Freyre around 12:45 am and the cargo went on for checking and storage at the headquarters of the State Program for Immunization (PNI-PE).

The immunizing agents will be used for the application of first doses in adolescents, in addition to second doses and reinforcement for the general population, according to the needs of each municipality. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, more than 6.6 million doses have been received from Pfizer.

From the beginning of the campaign, in January of this year, until now, Pernambuco has already received 16,175,653 doses of vaccines against Covid-19. Of this total, there were 5,044,420 from Astrazeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz, 4,287,253 from Coronavac/Butantan, 6,670.170 from Pfizer/BioNTech and 173,810 from Janssen.

BALANCE OF VACCINATION – Pernambuco has already applied 13,455,634 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in its population, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state (on January 18, 2021).

Regarding the first doses, there were 7,158,980 applications (coverage of 93.07%). Of the total, 5,653,808 people from Pernambuco (73.50%) have already completed their vaccination schedules, with 5,480,735 people who were vaccinated with immunizing agents applied in two doses and another 173,073 people from Pernambuco who received a vaccine applied in a single dose. Regarding booster doses (third dose), 642,846 doses have already been applied.

More detailed information on the Covid-19 vaccinated population is available on the Vaccine Monitoring Panel, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3xteooh. In the online environment, there is coverage by group and by municipalities, doses applied x distributed by city, profile of those vaccinated (gender, race/color). There are also downloadable databases.

Check out the full newsletter: https://cutt.ly/bT17SCq