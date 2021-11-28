Sthe calls Dynho hot and the kid’s team accuses fake news

The relationship between Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves has caused controversy inside and outside of The Farm 2021. A video was circulated in which the person calls the now ex-husband of MC Mirella hot, but the team that manages the social networks of Bahia clarified the whole context.

“I think Dynho is hot, ok?”, said Stefane with laughter. “The ideas”, completed the confined. The dancer was just surprised and let out a “Look”. This entire conversation took place at the gazebo, in the external area of ​​the headquarters.

Rico Melquiades was curious about Dynho’s body: “But is. And you don’t even train, right Dynho?”. The funkeiro confirmed: “No. I trained, I stopped”. The influencer also said: “out there he trains”.

Sthe Matos team pointed out fake news!

On Instagram, the famous team made a statement: “Good night, team! There is a fake dialogue going on where Sthe repeats a phrase from Rico, but they are saying that she was the one who spoke. We will post the full video here for you to understand”.

The new video shows that the dialogue was cut, that Sthe was replaying a line by the comedian: “Did you hear what he said? don’t wanna hear no”. Dynho Alves asked his friend to repeat it and that’s where the “tasty” came.

Dynho Alves barely on the tape

MC Mirella has not only asked for a divorce from the A Fazenda participant, but is also leaving the house where they live and erasing the tattoos he made in her honor.

“I have three tattoos of his. One in his groin, this one in his hand which is his initials ‘Dy’ and I have his face here on my arm. I’m removing! I’ve already done the first session and it hurts too much… More than doing”, said the singer about the procedure, in an interview with Podcats.

