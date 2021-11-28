Sthefane does the head of Bil Araújo and “puts a dick” in Mileide Mihaile | The Farm 13

Sthefane Matos, known as Sthe Matos, became the true “friend of the jaguar” at dawn this Saturday (27). Chosen by the public in ‘Paiol TikTok’, the peoa did not hide her disappointment with Mileide Mihaile in ‘The Farm 13‘. Bil Araújo heard the woman from Bahia criticizing the attitudes of Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife, during the ‘Festa Saloon’. The player was hurt with his friend because during the formation of Roça, Marina Ferrari was saved, while the ex-brother went straight into the spotlight.

The former participant of the ‘Big Brother Brazil 21′ (Globo), Bil Araújo, before forgiving Mileide Mihaile needled the businesswoman in a conversation with Sthe Matos: “I wouldn’t if she [me salvasse]. I said: ‘The people must have seen that Bil saved that woman in every way, gave her R$10 thousand, gave her R$5,000, saved her from Resta One, gave I don’t know what and out of nowhere [ela faz isso]”.

“[Você] saved everything. And out of nowhere, because of a power, she forgets about you. For me, it doesn’t make sense, Bill”, fired Sthefane Matos. The companion game added: “Like this, I’m not amazed at people anymore. I’m not disappointed in people”. Sthe revealed that if she went with her, she would be upset with Mileide Mihaile: “I am disappointed”.

“I told Gui Araujo: ‘To be disappointed with things here, I have to raise expectations. I created expectations in you [Guilherme], on Sthefane, on Dynho and on Mileide. They’re the only people who can let me down and the rest fuck off.’ I think, if you didn’t have Mileide there, you [Sthe] had saved me”, said Bil Araújo.

Sthefane Matos continued putting the battery on Arcrebiano, saying that he would do it completely different from Mileide Mihaile: “For sure. If I knew she wasn’t going to save you, I’d save you so you could save her”. Bil Araújo countered, complaining that it is not a priority: “Yes, you would save me. When I told you on the stairs that I’m not anyone’s top, it’s because of that. If there was between me and Mileide, you always go to Mileide”.

Matos tried to redeem himself and explain to the ex-participant of ‘No Limite 5’, that he would save Mileide Mihaile because of an agreement: “I was going to save her because I already told you. From the beginning she spoke”. Solange Gomes, former Gugu bath, also spoke ill of Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife behind. Sitting and watching the other participants, the writer spoke about the pension that the businesswoman receives, for having a child with the singer.

Sthe Matos told Dynho Alves yesterday about the pressure of confinement, the influencer is missing her family and fiancé: “I’m very sad! I can’t stay any longer. It’s been a lot of days already. I’m trying, but I can’t! I don’t want to be sad because this is my dream, but I’m not succeeding. I’m missing it and everything, everything I’m living here I’m not getting and it’s getting bad. I’m not getting well! It just makes you want to cry and disappear. It’s fuck* old!”.