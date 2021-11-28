Stone and PagSeguro fall on the stock market; fintechs will have challenge in 2022

Stone and PagSeguro fell on the stock market once again. The fact took place in the midst of a re-pricing of the investment thesis in fintechs around the world. As a result, in New York, Square dropped 7% in the early afternoon of Monday (22), while in India, Paytm dropped 40% between the 19th and 22nd of November. According to analysts, the worsening of the fintechs’ trading situation is general. So, to find out more, check out below.

Thus, in Brazil, Bradesco BBI cut its recommendation to Brazilian acquirers. Buyside analysts say they are concerned about potential upside defaults. Earlier in the week, Stone shares were down more than 13% on Nasdaq to trade at $16.60. PagSeguro, on the other hand, lost 7%, then being worth US$ 27.66 on the NYSE.

Bradesco also revised downwards the estimates for the acquiring sector. Thus, it is recommending clients to avoid exposure to the sector. Analysts reduced recommendations for Stone and PagSeguro and maintained neutral for Cielo.

Finally, analysts say that the business environment will be more challenging for these companies in 2022, mainly due to the scenario of higher interest rates and greater pressure on operating costs. Stone still has the short-term challenge of integrating Linx and PagSeguro has invested heavily in PagBank.

Image: Play / Facebook Stone