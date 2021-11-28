Stores open earlier, but shoppers must pan for Black Friday discounts

Main criticisms are small discounts and lack of the previous price in some displays

Black Friday promises to bring a series of discounts on products. (Photo: Paulo Francis)

Some stores in the Center of Campo Grande opened earlier this Friday (26), on account of Black Friday, commercial date in several countries around the world. However, customers complain that the promised discounts are more evident only on products that were already cheaper and that some displays do not even indicate the previous value.

Until early morning, the movement of consumers was close to usual. Public employee Leiner Mary Pereira da Silva, 64, reports that she had difficulty finding the products she wanted. She was carrying baskets of several units of hair dye, which should last year-round, bought at a 32 percent discount.

It’s hard to find the types I want, I have the impression that [os descontos] they started a few days ago and a lot of people have already bought it”, he opines.

According to the president of the CDL (Chamber of Shopkeepers) of Campo Grande, Adelaido Vila, some establishments have already started to practice promotions before today. “The normal thing is for Black Friday to take place on the last Friday of November. Here in Brazil, there are many variations”.

“In general, all participating companies have promotions today, but there are companies that anticipate them, which do a ‘Black Week’. In Campo Grande, we noticed that some discounts started to take place on Thursday and will last until Saturday.”

At Americanas, on Rua 14 de Julho, the report found that the Bozzano aerosol deodorant, which costs R$8.99, costs R$4.99 – almost half. Colgate’s toothbrush, which has no previous reference price, sells for R$ 1.99.

Leiner reports that he has to ‘mine’ for discounts at stores during Black Friday. (Photo: Paulo Francis)

Leiner points out that he only gets discounts after “mining a lot” and that other products, he prefers to check the price at internet stores. “I’ll only take what’s really cheap. Afterwards, I’ll see what offers are available on Shopee”.

In a Drogasil pharmacy in the Center, totem advertised exclusive offers on the mobile app, with a reduction of up to 40% on vitamin C from 10 pills (from R$ 16.49 to R$ 9.89) or 25% on Novalgina from 10 pills (from R$22.89 to R$17.17).

Only at the physical store, which opened at the usual time, the only most attractive discounts are for children’s hygiene products. For every four units, the customer gets a 30% discount, valid for certain products in this category, with the exception of other items for children, such as baby bottles or pacifiers.

A Casas Bahia store opened at 7 am, two hours less than usual. An Electrolux washing machine, for R$2,300, was sold for R$1,499, in up to 10 interest-free installments. A Fama fryer, valued at R$499.99, sold for R$249. A Mallory fan had a small reduction, from R$259 to R$219.

A 65-inch Samsung 4k SmartTV was sold for R$3,960, in up to 24 installments of R$165, without interest. However, the display did not indicate what the previous price was.

At Magazine Luiza’s store, small products have a discount of up to 80%. A support for television up to 70 inches, for example, went from R$ 21.90 to R$ 4.38. The Minecraft Dungeon Hero electronic game, sold at R$89.90, started to cost R$17.90. A 70-inch television had a lower 19% discount, from R$ 5,999 to R$ 4,890.

Stores display discounts on appliances in the city center. (Photo: Paulo Francis)

Housewife Sonia Maria Garcia, 57, went to the Center hoping to find good discounts, but in general, she reports that the prices of household appliances are still similar. “It’s all the same value. Nothing has changed, from what I’m seeing, I haven’t seen any difference in appliances, because I’ve been following it”.

The state superintendent of Procon, Marcelo Salomão. (Photo: Paulo Francis)

Itinerant action of the state and municipal Procons takes place on Rua Barão do Rio Branco, between Rua 14 de Julho and Rua Calógeras, until 6:00 pm today. The superintendent of the regional body, Marcelo Salomão, says that professionals clear up doubts and receive complaints. “We are here so that the consumer can search, if he has any problems, with purchases, and the inspectors walk around the Center following the purchases”.

The novelty, according to him, is that consumer protection inspectors previously researched prices, which will be checked in order to determine whether or not there were real discounts. According to this survey, which is yet to be published, stores may be fined and fined for misleading advertising, a crime provided for by the Federal Constitution, under penalty of fines ranging from R$5,000 to R$50,000.

Until the beginning of this morning, movement in the Center was small. (Photo: Paulo Francis)

Expectation – The latest poll published by this newspaper, on the subject, indicates that approximately 92% of readers do not believe in Black Friday discounts. The date, which emerged in the culture of the United States, aims to bring discounts on a series of products, and is practiced in countries around the world.

Although consumer expectations are low, the economist at the IPF (Fecomércio Research Institute) of Mato Grosso do Sul, Daniela Teixeira Dias, points out that the period can indeed heat up the trade sector in the capital, especially with the injection of the first installment of the 13th salary.

According to Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies), this transfer, which must be made by November 30, could inject R$ 2.9 billion into the economy of Mato Grosso do Sul. “All the injection of money into the economy, we tend to face it in a very positive way, because it affects people’s spirits, and they are driven by expectations, decisions”.

“There may be an improvement in the intention of consumption, in the confidence of businessmen in the trade, precisely because they are driven by expectations, hiring temporary workers”, explains Dias, regarding Black Friday.

Check out the image gallery: