SUS National Force simulates incident with multiple victims

In yet another training session for the national schedule of training for Incident Response with Multiple Victims (IMV), the National Force of SUS carries out a realistic simulation involving all emergency response forces in the state of Amazonas. This Saturday (27), the scenario was characteristic of challenges frequently faced in the state: a collision between two buses and a motorcycle involving 50 victims and a gasoline spill.

The simulation marks the conclusion of the three-day training with 237 professionals from the SAMU 192, Fire Department, Civil Defense, Federal Highway Police, State Health Department, Armed Forces and teams from the Ministry of Health.

The presence of all these entities is essential, as the main concept worked is that of cooperation between teams and specialties to ensure the best possible service in the shortest time possible. In Amazonas, this need is increased due to the long distances between municipalities, the quality of many roads and the indigenous and riverside communities. Therefore, the approximation between the actors is key.

In 2021, the training has already taken place in Espírito Santo and now in Amazonas. The forecast is that six more states will receive the action in 2022.

“Currently, this training is a priority for the SUS National Force. We will prepare the states to act in these situations in the best possible way, managing the crisis with the collaborative participation of several institutions. Our goal is to ensure that the response time is as short as possible to save more and more lives”, said Adriana Teixeira, director of the Department of Hospital, Home and Emergency Care (DAHU), of the Ministry of Health.

During the theoretical part of the training, specialists from the SUS National Force give technical lectures, clarify doubts and also rely on testimonials from local professionals to understand the specific demand of the state. Participants also perform a “scene simulation”: divided into groups, they receive a complex scenario and decide what would be the most appropriate response from each actor to help the population.

In this specific training, the theme involved simultaneous fires in the Amazon forest that threaten riverside populations and indigenous peoples in the region.

“An incident of this proportion requires coordinated action to combat the flames, assist possible victims and evacuate families threatened by the flames. Without coordination, these people are left unattended and are at risk for their lives”, highlighted Adriana.

Created in 2011, the SUS National Force celebrates 10 years with more than 50 missions carried out and specific actions in tragedies such as the fire at the Kiss Nightclub and the incidents in Brumadinho and Mariana. The team also participated in events such as the Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games and the World Cup. (With information from MS Communication)