Tell or not? Poliana gives new meaning to dilemma about betrayal

Journalist Poliana Rocha, 45, and country singer Leonardo, 58, have been together for 25 years. During this period, their marriage was the subject of the media several times—largely because of the alleged betrayals Leonardo had committed.

Last week, Poliana was questioned by an Instagram follower about the sertanejo’s loyalty and, when responding to the fan, gave new meaning to the dilemma of “to tell or not” to a person that she is being betrayed.

“Is Leonardo cheating on you?” asked a follower. Poliana replied: “I don’t know! And if you know, please don’t tell me! I don’t want to know… my life is too good. Thank God!”

Poliana Rocha on Instagram Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The journalist’s response raised a debate around the topic. What is the correct posture when you discover the infidelity of a friend’s partner? We talked to a psychologist about the topic.

To count or not to count? that is the question

If you have already gone through this dilemma, psychologist Elisângela Pereira de Lacerda takes the weight off your heart: there is no right or wrong conduct in these cases. “It is necessary to understand that, in any case, there will be consequences… And it could be getting into an issue that is not yours and losing the friendship”, he explains.

In case those who discovered cannot contain themselves, there are strategies to know if the betrayed person is prepared for the revelation. “Using the example of a famous couple who broke up for treason and asking, ‘What if it were you, would you like to know?’ It might be a good strategy.”

Sometimes, the person knows that the relationship is not good, but pretends that nothing is happening. Elisângela Pereira, psychologist

“It would be interesting to talk about this with people close to you. Telling your friends whether you want to know or not about a possible betrayal”, advises Elisângela, who reinforces: “Curiosity about the other’s life has always existed, but with social networks, people even create fake accounts to keep up with the gossip”.

Poliana talks about Virginia Fonseca

In addition to commenting on the wedding, Poliana also answered a follower’s question about Leonardo’s relationship with daughter-in-law Virginia Fonseca (called by many the “Brazilian Kardashian”).

“Today he treats her like a daughter,” said Poliana. Recently the countryman participated “by surprise” in the podcast command by Virginia and Camila Loures. “Even tired of a day full of commitments, he unexpectedly went to the studio to record PodCats”, revealed Poliana about her husband’s participation in the program. “Leo loves Virginia!” he says.