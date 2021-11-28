The big London attraction, Big Ben, will be shown again after 3 years

Known as big ben watch, is one of the most important towers in London, and belongs to the Houses of Parliaments.

The tower was built in 1858 and is 106 meters high and houses four clocks situated on top of the tower. After all these years, the watch had to go through adjustments and renovations. Nowadays the clock has become a symbol of the city of London and its chimes are broadcast daily by the BBC radio station.

This transmission is no longer everyday due to the restoration of the tower, hundreds of artisans repaired the masonry, metallurgical parts, painting and re-recording of the clock. Being the biggest restoration since its construction.

Keep reading our article and find out a lot more about what big ben has undergone renovations.

Big Ben’s makeover

The watch’s renovation lasted 3 and a half years, but everything indicates that the bell has not been made major changes. Therefore, the renovation only took place in the structural part of the tower. Due to the pandemic, it ended up causing delays in the works, which should have been completed ahead of schedule and this ended up impacting the tourist part of the city.

The sight of Big Ben covered and full of scaffolding around it left most tourists frustrated who went to see this attraction. On Monday (22) the process of removing scaffolding from the tower began, signaling that its renovation and restoration were completed.

The project manager, Nick Sturge, says that the process of removing the scaffolding will take time, due to the large scale of the renovation, but the clock will work for the turn of the year.

New Years and Big Ben

Big Ben is famous for its big bell that informs the last toll of the year, thus opening the New Year.

The public will see this year, the clock will ring manually for the last time, giving way to an electric motor performing the 12 strokes at the turn. After New Year’s Eve, the bell will revert to its familiar routine of ringing every spring quarter.

So, now that you know the big beng has undergone renovations, how about planning to take a closer look?

