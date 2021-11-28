The champion is back! Palmeiras returns to Brazil with party on the plane and provocations to Flamengo | palm trees

The three-time champion of Libertadores da América returned home. At 1:50 am this Sunday, amidst a lot of partying and provocations against Flamengo inside the plane, the Palmeiras delegation landed at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo.

The players started their return to Montevideo late on Saturday night, after a 2-1 victory at the Centenário stadium. They traveled with the cup. Upon landing on Brazilian soil, they intensified the provocations to Flamengo, shown in live broadcasts made by the athletes themselves.

– Libertadores I am tri, Brasileirão will not even speak. Smell is the c…, we it’s on another level – they sang.

– Hey, Aaron, go have a c… – they cursed.

Gabriel Menino provokes Flamengo when Palmeiras arrives in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction

Meanwhile, thousands of fans await the idols in front of the club’s CT, where players will climb in an electric trio.

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira, president Maurício Galiotte and vice president Paulo Buosi with the Libertadores cup — Photo: Ag. Palmeiras

The fans began to focus on the spot soon after the end of the match. He spent the time vibrating with the title, singing and, like the players, provoking Flamengo.

Palmeiras fans at the Soccer Academy waiting for the champions — Photo: Reproduction