The complete break with Venezuela brought economic and diplomatic damage to Brazil, says study

It is necessary to rethink the relationship between Brazil and Venezuela, given the negative impact that the break in diplomatic relations, decided on by the Jair Bolsonaro government, at the beginning of 2019, had for the country. This is, in short, the conclusion of the document entitled “Brazil-Venezuela: evolution of bilateral relations and implications of the Venezuelan crisis for Brazilian regional insertion, 1999-2021”, released this Friday by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA) , to which O GLOBO had exclusive access.

The research was coordinated by economist Pedro Silva Barros, who was director of Economic Affairs at the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) between 2015 and 2018, and head of the IPEA mission in Caracas, from 2010 to 2014. the work was debated, among others, Joanisval Gonçalves, deputy special secretary of the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs (SAE), headed by Admiral Flavio Viana Rocha, and Leonardo Mattos, from the Naval War College (EGN).





It has been known for some time that sectors of the military wing of the Bolsonaro government have defended the recomposition of the relationship between Brazil and Venezuela, without this necessarily implying recognizing the legitimacy of the Presidency of Nicolás Maduro (Brazil is one of the countries that does not considered his re-election valid in 2018).

The recent holding of regional elections in the country, with — for the first time since 2016 — the presence of an international observation mission of the European Union (EU) in Caracas, intensified the discussion on the legal sustainability of continuing to recognize the opponent Juan Guaidó as “ acting president” legitimate. Brazil was one of the first to support Guaidó, in January 2019, and at the time, it bet on a rapid political change that never happened.

The research recalls important moments in the bilateral relationship, emphasizes the geopolitical importance of a link with Venezuela, and warns against the economic damage caused by the rupture of relations. Today, the country owes Brazil around US$ 880 million for unpaid loans to the National Bank for Social Development (BNDES). Over the next few years, the default could reach nearly $2 billion. The document shows that in 2013 Venezuela received US$571 million from the institution — 23% of total loans that year.

At the same time, the drastic departure particularly affected Roraima, where in 2018 Operation Welcome was created, which receives Venezuelan refugees. The suspension of electricity imports from Venezuela, in March 2019 (shortly after the recognition of Guaidó), forced the state — amid blackouts — to spend around US$ 275 million/year to produce energy in diesel thermoelectric plants, more expensive and more polluting. Before, Roraima spent US$ 50 million/year to import Venezuelan energy. On the other hand, the state multiplied exports to the neighboring country. The implementation of US sanctions against Venezuela intensified land trade.

— One of the suggestions we make is that Brazil receive part of the money that Venezuela owes in energy — comments the economist.

Influence of China and Russia

In the final conclusions, the work, which addresses the commercial, diplomatic, military relationship and immigration of Venezuelans to Brazil, points out that “several countries in the region that have no political affinity with the Chavez regime, such as Chile, Ecuador and Uruguay, they maintain diplomatic activity in Venezuela with open embassies and consulates, both to guarantee assistance to their nationals and to have access to the information and communications necessary for an adequate action in this crisis scenario.

The presence in Caracas and the dialogue with the different internal and external actors involved in the Venezuelan crisis is a condition for Brazil to exercise its regional leadership and prevent the neighboring country from becoming a space for extra-regional disputes”.

— One of the points of the research is to show the importance of preventing the region from becoming a space for extra-regional disputes, and the main focus of this discussion is Venezuela — affirms Silva Barros.

The concern is, essentially, the increase in the influence of countries like Russia (the main arms supplier) and China (the biggest creditor), among others, in the country, and the consequent tension that this influence provokes with the USA. In the view of Gonçalves, according to SAE, “when you think about security in South America, there is no way to disregard Venezuela, a friendly nation, a brotherly people.”

— The crisis, however great, an hour passes. It is important that we are together, that we establish and maintain bonds with our neighbors.

cold war example

In Mattos’ view, “we need to rethink the decision to close our embassy in Caracas. In the Cold War, the Soviet Union and the US did not close their embassies.”

— When we had military attaches (in Caracas) it helped us. Their departure affected our work – points out the EGN professor, who considers the lack of articulation between the countries in the region worrisome “due to ideological reasons”.

The purpose of the research, concludes Silva Barros, is to contribute to a necessary debate for Brazil about its position in relation to Venezuela. With the pre-election campaign for the 2022 presidential elections heating up, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defending the Maduro government, reviewing the relationship with Venezuela is a difficult dilemma for Bolsonaro to resolve. The document makes some proposals, such as sending Brazilian representatives to less important bodies, such as the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System, to Caracas.

— Brazil has to recover the capacity to defend its interests in Venezuela — concludes the economist.