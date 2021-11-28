‘The country is ready’, says Queiroga about Covid’s new strain – News

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that Brazil is in a position to offer care to the population in case the new variant of the coronavirus enters the country. “Our country is prepared”, said the head of the portfolio, live on Instagram, late this Sunday morning (28).

According to Queiroga, the country currently has 42 thousand beds available in hospitals. He also said that the vaccine rooms in the country have enough immunization agents for “all Brazilians able to take the vaccines”.

“I would like to reassure Brazilians because the precautions taken with this variant are the same with the other variants. And the main weapon we have to face these situations is our immunization campaign. In this regard, Brazil, as you know, is doing very well”, he stated.

Queiroga said that the Ministry of Health has distributed 372 million doses of vaccines, 308 million of which have already been applied. “More than 178 million inhabitants have already taken one or more doses of the vaccine.”

The WHO (World Health Organization) has classified the B.1.1.529 variant of the Covid-19-causing coronavirus as ‘worrying’ and will call it ‘micron’, the WHO reported after a meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on the SARS-Virus CoV-2 this Friday (26).

Health authorities in South Africa notified the WHO on Wednesday (24) about the new strain, which is potentially more contagious and with multiple mutations.

Closed borders

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, announced that Brazil will prevent the entry of foreigners from six African countries due to the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 on the continent, the Ômicron. The restriction will take effect from next Monday (29th) and will affect South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“Brazil will close the air borders to six African countries due to the new variant of the coronavirus. We will protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic in that country. Ordinance will be published tomorrow [sábado] and it should go into effect on Monday,” announced Ciro on a social network.