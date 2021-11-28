The impudence about Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed Afghan

The Italian government announced this past Thursday that it has granted refugee status to 49-year-old Afghan Sharbat Gula. The name may not tell the reader anything, but you’ve seen it. One more time. Remember the green-eyed Afghan girl who was photographed in December 1984 and featured countless magazine covers and refugee campaigns? It is her, whose trajectory is very little told, especially the shamelessness of the treatment given to her until today, mainly by people who made a lot of money with her image.

As always, let’s start with the facts. Afghanistan entered civil war in 1978, aggravated the following year by Soviet intervention in the country. As a result, millions of Afghans have sought refuge in neighboring countries, especially Iran and Pakistan. As explained in the text An often overlooked feature of the Taliban, the main Afghan ethnicity is the Pashtun (or Pastós, in Portuguese) and about 40 million people of this ethnicity live in Pakistan. It is a group common to both countries, contributing to this migratory flow.

Dozens of Afghan refugee camps have been created in Pakistani territory. One of them was Nasir Bagh, which held 100,000 people. In December 1984, Steve McCurry, photographer for the National Geographic Society, was in this field. According to him, when he heard laughter coming from a tent where a makeshift school for girls operated, he approached. He came across the green-eyed Pashtun girl, then aged twelve to thirteen, and took the photograph that became a world reference, a supposed symbol of the ailments that girls and women suffer in the “Third World”, especially in Afghanistan.

Covers and awards

The photo made the cover of several magazines in the mid-1980s and won several awards. It was even considered the “most iconic photo” in National Geographic History. Because of the girl’s origins, the photo exploded in popularity again in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She would be a symbol of all women who suffered at the hands of the Taliban and, after 9/11, of all girls that they would be freed from the yoke of the extremist group after the intervention authorized by the UN Security Council. In this context, in January 2002, a team from the magazine made the first attempt to locate the now green-eyed woman.

She was located after many attempts. He lived in the mountainous region of Tora Bora in Afghanistan, where he returned in 1992. His mother had died of appendicitis and his father was involved in the conflict. With her grandmother and brothers, they fled to Pakistan. She married in 1985, at the age of thirteen, the baker Rahmat Gula. In 2002, in addition to her husband, she lived with the couple’s three daughters. She went through the grief of losing a daughter, who died shortly after birth. “It didn’t work” would say the elders. It was in 2002 that she saw, for the first time, her world-famous photography and that her name was taken to the world: Sharbat Gula. Mentioning her name just now is not a stylistic option. McCurry, the photographer, hadn’t bothered to record the girl’s name.

The 2002 meeting yielded a documentary and more media attraction. In the program, the fact that they use ocular iris recognition receives almost as much attention as the iris itself. It portrays a Hollywood epic to find a great “lost treasure”. The documentary lies claiming that her parents died “in an attack”. After that? Apparently nothing, as she only returned to the media in late October 2016, when she was arrested by Pakistani police on charges of falsifying documents to live in the country. She was deported to Afghanistan and, in 2017, it was perhaps the first time that Gula received anything more than recognition of her image or some reverence.

The Afghan government provided her and her family with an apartment in Kabul. At that time, in addition to having one more child from her marriage, she was a widow. Her husband died in 2012. In addition to the residency, the Afghan government provided her with aid for medical and food expenses. With the Taliban’s resumption in 2021, however, she had to flee again. According to the Italian prime minister’s office, the Afghan woman requested refuge and her transfer was carried out by both European authorities and voluntary organizations operating in Afghanistan. Mario Draghi said it “symbolizes the vicissitudes and conflict chapter of history that Afghanistan and its people have gone through.”

ethical issues

After these facts, we will see “another side” of this iconic photograph. Was the image of Sharbat Gula used for noble purposes? Also, this cannot be denied. The fund created by the magazine alone raised more than a million dollars for Afghan children. Most of the time, however, his image was just a symbol of supposedly fleeting and somewhat cynical solidarity. Mainly, it made a lot of money, for a lot of people, except her, and the photographer Tony Northrup has already raised several ethical questions about the photo. Mostly, he listened to Sharbat Gula itself. She says McCurry broke into the classroom and tried to force her to take her hands away from her face.

After the teacher intervened to clear up the “misunderstanding”, he took her out of the tent where the classes took place and placed her in a “better lit” position. McCurry would also have manipulated her pose, touching the girl. According to Northrup, the original caption on the photo, which said “the haunted eyes show this Afghan refugee’s fear of war,” was false. The girl’s fear was of McCurry, who should not even have entered an all-girls school. I ask the reader to imagine a twelve-year-old girl forced to interact with a strange adult male, without consent or even consultation with a responsible adult. She is taken from her natural environment, the school, and taken to a place where she is alone with this adult.

McCurry didn’t ask her name, didn’t ask permission to photograph her, and didn’t ask a responsible adult, such as the girl’s grandmother, for consent to publish the photos. And he made loads of money out of it. In a 2015 interview with journalist Robert Chilton, McCurry said he “could have retired” after 9/11. A “very high quality fine art” print of the photograph on the photographer’s official website can cost $18,000, about $100,000 today. Sharbat Gula didn’t get a penny of it, didn’t even have his name registered, repeat. It’s unimaginable to think that this situation would happen to a girl photographed in the US amidst the dust of 9/11 or the destruction of a hurricane.

In interviews, she has said that the photo left her “outraged”, that it is not “a good memory” and that it put her in danger in front of those “who don’t think women should be photographed”. In other words, the Taliban. McCurry defends himself by saying that he tried to locate her in the 1990s and that, in 2002, she would have received cash compensation. On the other hand, in more than one interview, he himself admits that he knew that the publication of the photo could put the girl in danger. He is most likely aware of all the work ethic issues that have shaped his career and his life, at least financially speaking.

The Italian government is not to blame for any of this, of course. You are doing a small but valuable part in preserving the life and physical integrity of the green-eyed Afghan woman. In fact, it’s doing what it should have been doing a long time ago. By other people. The story of this photograph and the fact that this woman’s fate has not reaped a portion of the fruits generated by her image is shameful. It is difficult to see any difference between this treatment and that of photographs of animals in nature. May she, at age 49, be able to see a little more of the reach and impact she has had and, who knows, live a more peaceful life.