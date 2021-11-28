‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will put the lives of Neném, Guilherme and Flávia at risk | come around

At the monday chapter, the four will get involved in another trap: pushing their luck, Paula will bet that even stopped on the train line they will survive again. Will be? 🤔 Check out the spoilers what’s next 👇
Understand what has happened so far 🕒
✅ Neném, a former soccer player, Paula, a bankrupt businesswoman, Guilherme, a doctor in a marriage crisis, and Flávia, a young coup artist, got on the same plane without knowing that her destination would be heaven. 😇😇😇
✅ After a plane crash, the four came face to face with the Death (the maia), but were given the chance to return to the living world to fix all the mistakes of the past.
The four survivors get a second chance
✅ A Morte also warned that one of the four would only have 1 year to live, leaving Paula, Neném, Flávia and Guilherme without knowing who would be “chosen” to kick off definitively after this period. 😬
United by disaster 🚗💥🚉
In ‘The More Life, the Better’, the four protagonists will take another risk in their lives together — Photo: Globo
Fate brought the group together again, in another dangerous situation: Flávia and Guilherme were fleeing from a chase by armed bandits and got into Paula and Neném’s car during their escape.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will meet again in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
The quartet will have a super DR in their car and, when they realize it, they’ll be in another mess!
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will be stuck in a car in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
“Paula, you stopped at the top of the train line!”, will warn Baby.
“I think there’s a train coming towards us!”, Guilherme will say, terrified.
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will lock car doors above the train line in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
The ex-soccer player, the doctor and the dancer will try to get out of the car parked on top of the train line, but Paula will lock the vehicle doors and place a bet.
“Death said that one of us had a year to live. Therefore, none of us is going to die now. We don’t need to be afraid,” the businesswoman will say, reassuring the rest of the group.
Xiii… will these four have another encounter with Death? 😰
Stay tuned for everything that’s going to happen in Monday’s chapter:
29 nov
Monday
Neco shoots at Paula’s car and everyone freaks out. Bianca has a feeling about her father, and Nedda worries. Guilherme tells the truth about Flávia to Neném and Paula. Nedda, Betina and Jandira arrange the sale of the hot ones. Paula’s car stops working on top of the train track, and Guilherme notices the train coming towards him. Guilherme tells Flávia that he’s going to hand over the money to the police. Paula decides to take the fake flight attendant to sleep at her house. Baby thinks about Rose. Guilherme comments that Paula and Neném are having an affair, and Rose is shaken. Tigger is threatened by Soraia, Dennis and Cabeça on the first day of school. Flávia invades Guilherme’s office and demands the suitcase with the dollars.
