The Witcher 4 will begin development in 2022, says CD Projekt

The Witcher 4 will actually start its development in 2022

THE CD Project Red stated that The Witcher 4, so mentioned by her, will begin its development in 2022. The declaration came through the CEO from the studio, Adam Kicinski, to the website Rp.pl, a Polish website, where he outlined plans for the studio’s two big franchises, The Witcher and cyberpunk, which has already confirmed to be the two series that will focus and develop games.

That said, to Adam, the studio’s current goal is to start developing the next triple-A titles for the two franchises within the next year. However, Adam did not say when in 2022 development will begin.

“Currently, we are focusing on our two franchises. Both have huge potential, so one of our strategic goals is to start working on AAA (Big High Budget Productions – Ed.) projects. In parallel within our IPs, which is expected to happen next year.”

So, taking into account that the Polish studio is still indebted to the versions of The Witcher 3 and cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series, the next The Witcher is likely to begin development after the version of The Witcher 3 hits current consoles sometime in 2022.

Source: comic book

