There are no cases of the new variant identified in Brazil, says ministry

The Ministry of Health reported this Friday (26) that no case of the B1.1.529 variant of the new coronavirus has been identified in Brazil. “The folder is under constant surveillance and is analyzing, in conjunction with various federal government agencies, the measures to be taken,” he added, in a note.

Also according to the statement, the Brazilian government asked the World Health Organization (WHO) for more information about the new variant. “In addition, the ministry has already sent a risk statement to the Network for Surveillance, Alert and Response to Emergencies in Public Health in the Unified Health System to be alert to any change in the epidemiological scenario.”

omicron

Earlier, WHO reported that it named the strain identified on the African continent as Omicron and classified the strain as a Variant of Concern. According to the entity, the decision was taken on account of the large number of mutations presented by the variant, some of which have “worrying characteristics”.

Classification, according to the WHO, requires important actions on the part of governments, such as the sharing of genome sequences; reporting cases and mutations; and conducting field investigations and laboratory analyzes to better understand the impacts, epidemiology, severity, and effectiveness of public health measures.