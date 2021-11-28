Today’s horoscope: November 28, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Sunday, November 28, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Today will be a day to follow your inner insights and give a boost to your problems related to investments and profits derived from extra activities beyond the profession. Today is a day to be a precise person and show your open and sincere dialogue.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 19-75-44-47-50-42-56
Bull
It is a day to be able to resolve in depth issues related to other people and derived from their relationships. It is important to lay the foundations and let your intuition take you. You’re in a day where you can come to agreements and compromises about family issues that matter.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 97-21-82-73-89-71-80
Twins
Today will be a day when it is important that you intensify your efforts to help some people close to you who need your enthusiasm and inner strength. It will be a day when it is important that you clarify certain issues from the past that you need to resolve.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 93-67-8-12-6-28-59
Cancer
Today is a day to face with joy and creativity the actions you take to organize your activities deeply and with the necessary intensity. It’s a day to be able to reach important commitments with people close to you.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 45-81-31-65-16-39-25
Lion
Today you are on a day where you must devote part of your day to organizing the firm foundations you need to create in your family and economic life. To do this, prepare everything in advance. It’s a day to be able to give your affection in a calm and, at the same time, natural way.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 27-17-33-99-83-41-94
Virgin
Today you can enjoy a very gracious day to solve small problems that have been outstanding for a long time. And that it is necessary to resolve by speaking calmly and carefully. It is a time to resolve past outstanding issues related to emotions.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 36-24-5-34-79-55-77
Lb
Today will be a day to be able to deal with issues where close and trustworthy friendships are involved. It is advisable to lay the foundations and intensify the relationships of your joint projects. It is a day to enjoy your great joy and joviality and receive intense affection.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 85-69-2-91-38-52-48
Scorpion
Today you are facing a day when you will feel very vital to emphasize the issues related to your professional goals and the initiatives you have in mind. Today you may feel that your way of giving your affection is much more natural and pleasant.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 43-35-95-86-0-90-63
Sagittarius
Today will be a day to be able to develop to the fullest and with great insight, thanks to your imagination and knowledge, in any area you need. Enjoy the joy of solving small outstanding problems. Today is a day to organize a little trip to enjoy with the people you love the most.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 40-96-29-74-26-3-88
Capricorn
Today will be a day when you can get excited about your great skills and what really matters to you. To do this, you must make use of your sixth sense. It’s a day to show your affection and the intensity of it to people close and alike.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 61-7-18-68-46-54-58
Aquarium
You must use your innate observational skills to develop the best way to interact with others. This will benefit your social and professional goals. You will feel that you need to reach harmonious agreements with people close to you.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 51-10-72-57-53-30-66
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fishes
Today will be a day when you must take care of your well-being and follow your hunches to rest and, at the same time, dedicate some moments of the day to your loved ones. It’s a day when you’ll feel what you need to listen to and respond to the people around you who need you.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 49-20-1-62-23-9-92