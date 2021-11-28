Tonico pays sins and burns with fire from In Times of the Emperor; find out how it will be · TV news

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will pay for his sins when he finds himself trapped in the middle of a fire in In Times of the Emperor. The deputy will not turn into a barbecue grill only because Samuel (Michel Gomes) will play the hero and invade Solano López’s (Roberto Birindelli) camp to save him from the flames in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The villain will fail miserably by kidnapping Pedro (Selton Mello) to hand him over to the Paraguayan general in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão serial. The monarch will manage to escape, and one of the kidnappers will still be taken to be interrogated by Caxias (Jackson Antunes).

Tonico won’t think twice about getting rid of the henchman, but he’ll still have to give an account to Solano López. Furious and about to lose the war, the dictator will say he doesn’t need him anymore and will even lock him in a dungeon.

Roberto Birindelli’s character will then release Nino (Raffaele Cascuccio) to warn Pedro that the congressman is in his power. in the scenes that will be shown on the next day 6.

The emperor will then order the Brazilian troops to march towards the Paraguayan Army to free not only bad character, but also the city of Uruguaiana (RS).

Samuel (Michel Gomes) on the six o’clock soap opera

Surrounded, Solano will tie Tonico and set fire to the captivity before fleeing with his tail between his legs. Samuel will leave the differences aside and face the flames to save his rival, who will only thank him when he is obliged by Augusto (Gil Coelho).

“Thank you, see, for having saved me”, will say the antagonist, played by Alexandre Nero, against his will. “I wasn’t going to let you die like that,” retorts Pilar’s fiance (Gabriela Medvedovski).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

