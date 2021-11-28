Two-time champion of Libertadores, Abel Ferreira equals Telê and Bianchi – Sports

It wasn’t just Palmeiras that achieved a record by being two consecutive champions of the Libertadores this Saturday (27), beating Flamengo with a goal by Deyverson in overtime and joining Santos de Pelé (bi in 1962 and 1963) and São Paulo de Telê Santana and Raí (1992 and 1993), other Brazilians with two consecutive titles in the tournament. Coach Abel Ferreira also made history.

The Portuguese, who also led the team alviverde in the 2020 campaign, equals the feat of the same Telê Santana and Argentine Carlos Bianchi. The first, raised the cup consecutively in 92 and 93 with the Tricolor. Bianchi was champion with Boca Juniors in 2000, over Palmeiras himself, and 2001, against Cruz Azul, from Mexico.

Other coaches won the Libertadores twice, but not consecutively. They are: Scarone, Luís Alonso Pérez, Manuel Giúdice, Osvaldo Zubeldía and Juan Carlos Lorenzo.

Announced by Palmeiras as coach on October 30, 2020, Abel Ferreira guaranteed two Libertadores titles to the club in ten months, as the first, in the final against Santos valid for the 2020 competition, took place on January 31 of this year.

With yet another achievement, he puts his name among the great commanders of Palmeiras, now a three-time champion of the Libertadores.

Two-time champion of the Libertadores, Abel makes even more history at Palmeiras