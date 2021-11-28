UK, Italy and Germany confirm cases of the new Ômicron variant; Europe extends restrictions – International

LONDON – The new Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus has been challenging policy in the Europe and leaving governments like United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands and Italy in a state of alert.

This Saturday, 27, the United Kingdom and Germany reported having detected, in each country, two cases of infection by the new variant in people related to travel to the South Africa. Italy confirmed a case of the new variant in a person from Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands investigates suspicious cases and European governments impose new restrictions on travelers arriving from Africa.

“The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that two cases of Covid-19 with mutations compatible with the B.1.1.529 variant,” the British Department of Health said. in a statement, adding that the infected people and their families will be isolated. “The two cases are related (to each other) and to a trip to southern Africa,” the statement said. Health officials noted that one was detected in the city of Nottingham (centre) and the other in Chelmsford (east London).

To “confront the evolution of the situation”, the British government decided to tighten, from this Sunday, the conditions of entry into its territory for people coming from the Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola. At a press conference this Saturday, the British prime minister Boris Johnson he also said that any traveler arriving in the UK must undergo a PCR test and isolate themselves for two days until they get the test result.

Johnson also said that the UK will step up measures to apply the third dose and intends to vaccinate at least 6 million in England in the next three weeks. The use of masks on public transport will also be restored. “We’re not sure how effective vaccines against the omicron variant are, but we have reason to believe that the third dose produces a stronger response. These measures that we are taking today are temporary and will be reviewed in three weeks, when we should have more information about the effectiveness of the vaccines against the variant”, declared the prime minister.

The four countries join the list that already includes South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Essuatini (or Swaziland), Zimbabwe and Botswana, placed on the government’s “red list” on Friday. All persons from these countries are prohibited from entering the UK unless they are British citizens or residents. Those who “have returned from these countries in the last 10 days should isolate themselves and undergo a PCR test”.

The British government has one of the most serious covid-19 deaths in the world, with more than 140,000 people, and is currently recording an increase in cases, with around 1,000 hospitalizations per day.

before restrictions

Trying to contain the biggest outbreak of infections by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the Germany confirmed on Saturday two cases of the new variant in people who arrived at Munich airport on November 24, before Berlin named South Africa as a country on its list of restrictions. The two infected people are isolated

The arrival of the new variant, considered “worrying” by the World Health Organization, is yet another cause for fear for German authorities, who are trying to control the largest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. This week, the country passed the 100,000 dead mark and broke the record for new daily cases, with 75,961 registered on Thursday the 25th.

At Italy, the Ministry of Health informed that the confirmed case in a person who came from Mozambique was the first informed and was being investigated. The patient is doing well and is in isolation.

Suspected cases

THE Netherlands announced this Saturday that it is analyzing whether 61 people from South Africa who tested positive for covid-19 are infected with the new Ômicron variant.

According to Dutch health authorities, the 61 passengers who tested positive traveled on two planes from South Africa, on which there were another 531 passengers who tested negative. For the time being, they are quarantined in a hotel on the outskirts of Amsterdam airport. “The positive results will be examined quickly to see if they are related to the worrisome new variant,” they explained.

Czech health authorities are also investigating a suspected case of a person who was Namibia.

On Friday 26, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) said the risk that the new variant of covid-19 would spread across Europe was “high to very high”. / AFP and REUTERS