Understand how Flamengo from ‘another level’ should end a season without a heavyweight title

On its way to breaking the BRL 1 billion barrier in revenue, Flamengo boasts, without any doubt, the best cast in South America. It enjoys this privilege with merit: it knows how to identify talent in the market; can offer them attractive sporting and financial projects; and has the ability to negotiate. That’s why it keeps Arrascaeta and Gabigol at their peak and attracts veterans who spent their lives in Europe, like David Luiz and Filipe Luís, and, therefore, they don’t get involved in holes. This frenzy to accumulate medals, however, is not repeated in other areas, whose importance shoots up around the world as football becomes more sophisticated. And it helps explain how the team from another level, devastating in 2019, spent the current season without lifting a heavyweight cup.

At this point, we already know the size that Jorge Jesus, when centralizing the important decisions in his technical committee, had in the achievements of two years ago. It is also common knowledge that the Portuguese was not interested in leaving a club legacy, an opportunity wasted by the rubro-negro. But if he couldn’t keep Jesus—or at least part of his know how — permanently at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo’s board of directors should have learned another lesson: that investing in a high-level technical committee and specialists in sports science is as important as filling the cast of stars. As good as Mercedes cars are, you have to hand them over to a Lewis Hamilton.

The frantic exchange of technicians after passing from Portuguese is objective enough to show that something is not going well — and for some time now — in the red-black area. Domènec Torrent, Jesus’ successor, lasted just over three months. Although the work’s weaknesses make it difficult to defend the Catalan, it is necessary to question the competence of those who appoint and eject a professional sought abroad in such a short window. Then came Rogério Ceni, who held the position for eight months, backed by the Brazilian title won when Colorado Edenilson was offside. In no time, there was the assurance that the former goalkeeper was sailing calm seas.





When the calendar strangled Ceni’s work, about whom there were also complaints about the day-to-day running of the Urubu’s Nest and the relationship with other figures in the club, the “solution” was Renato Gaúcho — the same one who took 5 to 0 de Jesus in that 2019. At first, it seemed to work like magic: the smiles on the players and a series of routs, not all consistent with the matches that hosted them, confirmed the good locker room manager.

But the work fell mercilessly into a terrifying regression. The fans, who in 1980 learned and in 2019 remembered the pleasure of the engaging game, began to feel dissatisfied even with positive results.

At the most critical moment of the season, following the elimination to Athletico in the Copa do Brasil, a second crisis was triggered. As a report by GLOBO showed, the rubro-negro, despite the billion-dollar revenue, had lost its main sports science professionals to rivals in Brazil and abroad. And he replaced them with lower-level substitutes, who are paid lagged salaries, some of them embraced by the bond they have with players or managers.

In a single-game decision, marked by tension and played on foreign soil, the ball can do either side a favor. If they had been champion, Flamengo wouldn’t have redeemed themselves from the bad choices and from so many sub-minimum performances. But the setback against Palmeiras, their strongest rival in the economic-administrative plan for some years now, allied to those facing Athletico in the Copa do Brasil and Atlético-MG in the Brazilian, make the diagnosis easier. It is unlikely that Renato Gaúcho will continue in the position, as the crowd already detests him. But this is not the difficult move, but the ones that will come later.

The main one, perhaps, is to recognize that the other level is not a place where one stays by inertia. Competition is increasing: in addition to Palmeiras, now Galo himself, with his patrons, seems vigorous enough to duel in the long run at the top. It is useless for the rubro-negro to snatch away stars with millionaire salaries if the entire structure to gather them does not follow the demands of football played at a high level.

board role

Flamengo’s board will also need to lead a fight, which is not just theirs, for a more reasonable schedule for Brazilian football. This includes the stoppage of national championships in all FIFA Dates, because it is not appropriate for the club to invest tens of millions in salaries to dispute a third of the championship while its main talents serve the national teams — from which they sometimes return injured.

The good news for the rubro-negro is that money will become more and more important for sporting success. And, in this area, the club doesn’t do laps, which should place it recurrently in the fight for titles. Fla also seems ambitious enough to continue growing, as suggested by the expansion project to Europe. But Rodolfo Landim, who next weekend should be reappointed for a second term as president, needs to equip the structure of football in a more professional way, definitively heading to another level.