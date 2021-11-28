Understand why Serrana, CoronaVac’s test city, is high on Covid-19 cases

While the country is following the drop in rates, the municipality that participated in the Butantan project is experiencing new advances in the disease; immunological loss of immunizers in general is among the explanations

Although the national indexes of Covid-19 show positive results for Brazil, with a drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, specific advances in inland cities are a concern and raise an alert for a rebound effect of the pandemic. An example of this sudden increase is the municipality of mountain range, located in the interior of the State of São Paulo, which saw the number of Covid-19 cases triple in the September-October comparison, going from 179 confirmed infections to 563 records in the following month. Now, in November, until the 21st, there were 505 positive diagnoses for the disease, maintaining the upward trend. Although this scenario is not exclusive to Serrana, the territory of São Paulo carries a differential in comparison with other cities in the country: having participated in Project S, from Butantan Institute, for testing the effectiveness of the vaccine CoronaVac. Thus, the adult population was massively immunized at the beginning of the year, a characteristic that may explain the “new wave” of coronavirus infections in the city.

“It’s a drop in the immunogenic response to vaccine and, sometimes, a reflection of a loss of care, which can also lead to proliferation. When you still have sustained community transmission of the virus and you have a loss of vaccine potency, you have cases again, we are seeing in Europe. So it is caused by a drop in the population’s vaccine response close to five months or more after immunization,” explains Raquel Muarek, an infectologist at Rede D’or and at Personalized Internal Medicine (MIP). She claims that the decrease is not exclusive to the vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute in partnership with Sinovac, being observed in all immunizing agents in application in Brazil and worldwide, which justifies the importance of third dose of vaccines. “We know that it is necessary to have the third dose. This indication for revaccination is not specific to a vaccine, it is as a whole. There was an immunological loss of the vaccine, not only of CoronaVac.”

With the increase in Covid-19 cases in Serrana, the city hall and the municipal health department intensified campaigns for vaccine booster, now available to residents who were immunized more than five months ago. Also this week, the president of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, spoke about the increase in cases and conditioned the highs to the fall in protection in the immune system. “There was a small increase in the number of infections, this reflecting a decrease in the level of antibodies. Despite this, the most important thing is that immunity to hospitalizations and deaths was maintained, this is the important fact”, he said during a press conference. In a text released online by Butantan, the principal investigator of Project S, Marcos Borges, says that the numbers in Serrana show “that the vaccine works”. “The increase in cases has nothing to do with the immunizing agent itself. Israel used Pfizer’s vaccine, UK used AstraZeneca mainly, and we used CoronaVac. It has to do with the disease and with the duration of immunity”, said the doctor.

Raquel Muarek clarifies that the drop in immunity will actually bring, at first, the increase in mild cases of Covid-19, with no records of discharges in deaths and hospitalizations. However, she points out that without immediate control of the situation and greater transmission of the coronavirus, part of those infected can develop severe forms of the disease, also leading to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. “We know that when there is a lot of sick population, a more fragile part will have a more serious response. So, normally, with the vaccine you reduce mortality, but in a scenario of high transmission this number increases.”

How to change the scenario?

This situation of increased contagion is also seen outside Brazil. Like Raquel Muarek, immunologist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBim) cites as an example European countries, such as Germany, which for weeks has been breaking records of infections – and deaths – from the disease. “The protection of the vaccine is not long-lasting, it has a loss that enables new waves of the disease. This loss of protection is greater the greater the age. It’s a phenomenon we’re seeing in Europe too. Serrana was vaccinated much earlier than the rest of the country. Now, Brazil is experiencing this Covid-19 ‘honeymoon’ moment because we have a recent vaccination, but we run the risk of the whole country experiencing a new wave, which is already happening in Europe”.

To change this scenario and avoid a new wave of the pandemic, the immunologist explains that three actions are essential. “Include the majority of the population in the vaccination program. For now, we are vaccinating over 12 years, but when they release 5 to 11 years, children will also be part. The second thing is that vaccine coverage [índices de imunizados] they must be high and the third is the booster vaccination”, he concluded. Infectologists also point out that while there is transmission of the coronavirus, the recommendation is to keep part of the sanitary protocols and avoid crowding until the entire population has a complete vaccination schedule. The report tried to contact Serrana’s Health Department, but did not receive a response until the publication of the text.