Unfortunately it’s time for Grêmio to look at Series B

It’s no longer possible to hide Grêmio’s reality: the club needs to look at Serie B as a possibility next year. The defeat by Bahia left the club’s situation terrible, with only three more games to go until the competition’s conclusion, on December 9th.

The mathematicians say that the club has between 95% and 96.5% of relegation to Serie B. It turns out that it continued to be 4 points from leaving the Z4, but with a game more than Bahia and Juventude, the teams that appear just above the leaderboard.

If Denis Abrahão previously promised nine wins in 13 games, then he promised to win the last five games, this time he changed his speech and stripped the players. They stayed in a top hotel, how can they concede two goals before 20 minutes? Really…

The direction seems to have understood the scenario that the fans had already noticed a long time ago. The chance of Grêmio being relegated is real. More than that, it is likely that the team will face Vasco, Cruzeiro and Náutico next year. There were 35 games played and 19 defeats, there is no way to make a difference.

Mathematics says that the club could already fall against São Paulo, in the next match. But, it also says that it is possible to escape relegation. If you add 45 points, it is not guaranteed, but it is very likely that the team will be in the elite. It’s “only” to win the remaining three games.

Guild in the second division in 2022

Grêmio, if the relegation is confirmed, will need the support of its supporter, buying the Premiere package and paying the monthly membership fee. The open television quota will be much smaller.

And don’t think that next year will be easy if this is the destination, Cruzeiro and Vasco are there to prove how difficult it is to get back to the elite. Of course, Grêmio will remain economically, but things are resolved on the field.

