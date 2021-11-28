Unimed and other companies have job openings in Guarulhos

There are jobs in the most varied areas of activity, with an open selection process

Unimed and other companies located in Guarulhos made available job vacancies this Friday (26). There are jobs in the most varied areas of activity, with an open selection process.

To participate in the selection, just click on the access link in the position of interest and apply.

vacancies

ATTENDANT – UNIMED

Guarulhos, SP

What will be your challenges:

Provide customer service through telephone and electronic channels for authorization of exams, appointments and appointments;

Assistance to accredited clinics to support authorizations, clarification about the system;

Guide customers regarding contractual coverage, coverage of plan, contracted network, card duplicate, co-participation, issuance of bank slips and other procedures;

Request authorization from Unimed of origin to release exams, consultations and other procedures.

What you need to have:

Education: Complete High School;

Computer skills / basic level.

Previous experience in care (call center), in the health area.

Availability to work on the 6×1 scale – from 1:20 pm to 7:40 pm

Click HERE to submit your resume.

Logistics Assistant I

Luandre Soluções in RH Guarulhos, SP R$1,385 per month

Assist in loading, unloading and moving materials;

Check and classify products according to information on their labels,

System, reports or forms; Position the products in the appropriate places;

Issue, label and beep volume;

Update the TMS system;

Carry out the inventory count

Serving drivers;

Open NQ (Quality Notifications); Carry out vehicle entry and exit checklist;

– Has the complete medium;

Residing in Guarulhos or mediations;

Click HERE to submit your resume.

TRANSPORT ASSISTANT – DHL

Guarulhos, SP

Job Description

Responsible for monitoring all orders shipped, shipped, stopped at some stage, in the process of returning or arising from an accident and return receipt process (POD); formatting, sending and receiving reports of these follow-ups, spreadsheet of indicators, updating of cargo management systems.

requirements

– Complete High School – Experience in the operational process of collecting and supplying vehicles.

Responsibilities

1. Assist in monitoring all loads (shipped, reverse, stops); 2. Generate pre-invoice reports and follow the schedule; 3. Systemically update data (TMS); 4. Integrate information with other areas, giving visibility to any bottlenecks and problems; 5. Ensure cargo traceability and the process of adopting negotiations that ensure adequate service delivery; 6. Assist in claim processes and/or cargo claims; 7. Assist in the return process and control of proof of delivery (POD) internally and with carriers 8. Support the maintenance and operation of the Transport Framework and PTQ (Path to Quality), supporting operations in compliance with the processes of these programs; 9. Support the carrier approval process in the Transport sector; 10. Keep the carrier’s registration documentation updated; 11. Update the validity of freight tables through a report, as well as generate a report for visibility of pending issues and registration time.

Click HERE to submit your resume.

PATIO AND CONCIERGE ASSISTANT – DHL

Guarulhos

Job Description

Responsible for controlling vehicles within the Free Market Sites, ensuring that they remain organized and promptly comply with operational guidelines. Support to the DHL and MELI Transport team with vehicle information and agreed deadlines

requirements

– Complete high school – Preferably with experience in Yard Management

Responsibilities

1. Ensure the entry and exit of vehicles within the specified windows; 2. Be a facilitator between the concierge, dispatch, planning, customer, and other teams involved in vehicle entry and exit processes; 3. Responsible for monitoring the length of stay and giving visibility to the management of delayed vehicles; 4. Actively act on vehicle departure delays through contact with related areas and management; 5. Direct the drivers in the yard, ensuring that all processes are properly fulfilled: entrance, QRcode, Dock, HSE rules and vehicle release; 6. Monitor the arrival of vehicles, signaling all delay risks and possible problems; 7. Comply with operating procedures and respect DHL Supply Chain policies and standards, including those relating to HSE, Quality and the Code of Conduct.

Click HERE to submit your resume.

Multifunctional Operator

BARBECUE MANIA Guarulhos, SP R$ 1,266 per month

Carrying out direct work with the public, assisting in the preparation of food from cooking rice and beans and setting up the refrigerated counter. (Performed before opening hours for the public).

Arrange drinks in the fridge and food in stock. Dishwasher, cutlery, pans, glasses and helps in cleaning the restaurant.

Application deadline: 12/15/2021

Type of vacancy: Full-time, Effective/CLT

Salary: BRL 1,266.00 per month

Benefits:

Life insurance

Transportation vouchers

Work schedule:

Additional payment:

Additional vacation

Nighttime Additional

Thirteen first salary

Extra hour

Considerations related to COVID-19:

Yes, we offer masks and gel alcohol

Work remotely:

Click HERE to submit your resume.