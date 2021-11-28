Unimed anniversary has raffle, lighting and helicopter – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Two weeks away from completing its first 50 years of life, Unimed Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo (Unimed VTRP) enters the main part of its celebrations. The night of this Friday, 26th, marked the beginning of special lighting at the Unimed Service Center, on the corner of Venâncio Aires and 7 de Setembro streets, in the center of Santa Cruz do Sul. of the cooperative, which will be celebrated on December 11th.

In addition to the lights, the December schedule also includes the prize draw for the Conexão Premiada campaign and panoramic flights with UniAir helicopters in Santa Cruz do Sul for customers celebrating their anniversary together with the cooperative. “We recently updated our purpose. We want everyone to be able to take care of each other. We believe that this is how we will build a better future for everyone. In December, we completed our first five decades of life. Therefore, we decided to offer members, employees, customers and the entire community unprecedented attractions. We are going to mark this date in an unforgettable way”, says the president of Unimed VTRP, physician Neori Gusson.

In the case of panoramic flights with the UniAir helicopter, contact with customers is being carried out via telephone and WhatsApp. The flights will be carried out on December 11th, hours before the start of the award for the Conexão Premiada campaign.

In addition to these actions, in recent months Unimed VTRP has released several new materials to commemorate its 50th anniversary. They are all posted on a special hotsite. These are videos with testimonials from members and collaborators who built the history of the cooperative, and a timeline with the main historical facts of the five decades, as well as an online gallery with all the presidents of the 50th anniversary. To check these contents, just access unimedvtrp.com.br/50anos.

Last days to compete for prizes

Another unprecedented action by Unimed VTRP in the wake of the 50th anniversary celebrations is the Conexão Premiada campaign. The action, which will draw an Onix Joy 1.0, worth R$59 thousand, zero kilometer, as the main prize, is in the final stretch. Those who have not yet guaranteed their coupon need to run, as there are only a few days left to carry out the registration update on the unimedvtrp.com.br/conexaopremiada website. The process takes about a minute and automatically generates the coupon for all participants.

All customers who have a family and business health plan with the cooperative and who are up to date with their commitments during the campaign period can participate.

In addition to Onix Joy 1.0, the Premium Connection campaign will give the winners an electric scooter, bicycles, smartphones, kindles, tablets, Alexas and smartbands. Prizes exceed R$80 thousand. The final date for registration is December 8th. The draw will take place from 5 pm on December 11, live on the cooperative’s YouTube.

