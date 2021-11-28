United Kingdom, Germany and Italy identify omicron variant

The governments of the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy reported today that they have identified their first cases of omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus. British and German authorities registered two infected each, while in Italy one case was confirmed. As a result, six countries and one territory (Hong Kong, China) have already been officially affected by the new strain.

The WHO (World Health Organization) informs that it received the first registration of omicron on November 24, from South Africa. In Europe, this mutation of the virus was initially confirmed in Belgium yesterday, and today it has been detected in other parts of the continent .

Since the end of last week, governments have announced the blocking of the entry of flights from southern Africa, the region worst hit by omicrons so far. The variant is considered by the WHO as the potentially most contagious among the mutations already identified since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Brazil, the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, informed this Saturday (27th) that Brazil will close, as of Monday (29th), the air borders to six African countries. The ordinance with the determination must be published today in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União.

the variant

The new strain of the virus, which bears the technical name of B.1.1.529, was classified yesterday by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a “variant of concern”. There are still no studies on the transmissibility of the variant and the power of current vaccines to contain it.

According to WHO, it will take several weeks to discover the level of transmission and other characteristics of the strain. The variant was identified in Botswana, on November 9, and soon after appeared in neighboring South Africa, where it has already been registered in the country’s largest cities.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health said yesterday that no case has yet been identified. “The folder is under constant surveillance and is analyzing, in conjunction with various federal government agencies, the measures to be taken,” the folder said in a statement.

Understand what is already known about the omicron variant.

How dangerous is the new variant?

So far, there are not enough epidemiological data on omicrons. The researchers’ concern is with the high number of mutations it is capable of: eight times more than the other strains of the coronavirus already classified as “of concern”. The number is an indication that the human immune system may have more difficulty fighting the new variant.

There are indications that omicrons may escape immune responses, creating higher risks for people. Infections with the new variant, however, may not be more serious than the old ones.

There are also signs that it is spreading more quickly, which could create new burdens on the health systems of affected countries.