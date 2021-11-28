United Kingdom registers two cases of the Ômicron variant, second secretary

Two cases of Ômicron variant were detected in the United Kingdom, said the country’s Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid, this Saturday (27).

The announcement was made in a post on his official Twitter page, in which he stated that the two cases were related and that there was a connection to travel to southern Africa. Africa.

“These individuals are settling down with their families while more testing and contact tracking is ongoing,” he added.

We have been made aware by @UKHSA of two UK cases of the Omicron variant. The two cases are linked and there is a connection with travel to southern Africa. These individuals are self-isolating with their households while further testing and contact tracing is underway. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 27, 2021

The Health Secretary said targeted testing would be implemented in the affected areas (Nottingham and Chelmsford) as well as sequencing all positive cases.

Javid said that Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will be added to the UK travel red list starting at 4 am on Sunday (28).

“If you came back from there in the last 10 days, you must isolate yourself and do PCR tests”, he said in his publication.

When a country is on the “red list”, UK residents, as well as British and Irish nationals who come home from that country, must undergo a 10-day quarantine in a hotel on their own.

*(Translated text. Click here to read the original)