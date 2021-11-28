Unmissable deals on Black Friday Aliexpress 2021

Black Friday has already started! And, with it, many opportunities to save when buying imported products. We often wait the entire year for this moment to arrive and shop online with the certainty that we are getting a good deal.

On AliExpress, you can party this Black Friday, saving a lot and with a wide variety of products. Between today (25) and tomorrow (26), the online store is offering up to 80% off and over R$5 million in coupon discounts. In addition, they will have lightning prices happening during the day, with more promotions. And you will also enjoy other benefits, such as fast delivery within 12 days for products from China and 5 days for products in Brazil, with free shipping.

Ah! And remember that the best discount coupons will be here, at TecMundo, like the AliExpress coupon. You can find unique codes, and whenever a new discount comes up, we’ll update the page. Below, we list just three of the countless products that can make you happy on this Black Friday AliExpress.

Poco X3 GT 5G: the debut you’ve been waiting for

We start by talking about a debut awaited by thousands of people around the world: the Poco X3 GT 5G. If you want to take advantage of this date to secure a new smartphone, this one comes with 5G network technology and has an excellent cost-benefit ratio.

The device is equipped with 128 GB of ROM memory, 64 megapixels on the rear camera, biometrics and facial recognition technology and Android operating system. Plus, it comes with 2400 x 1080 screen resolution and amazing three rear cameras.

Interested? On Black Friday AliExpress, the Poco X3 GT 5G can be found with up to 37% off, with a price variation between R$1,477.35 and R$1,893.18.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: a smartphone that can surprise

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G cell phone is a device that can positively surprise you. It’s your chance to expand your horizon in relation to smartphones, beyond the conventional brands in the market and be able to have a high-tech device at an affordable price.

It comes with Android OS, 48 megapixel rear camera, 2400 x 1080 screen resolution and 8 GB of RAM memory. In addition, the device accepts two chips, has 16 megapixels on the front camera and comes with 128 GB of ROM memory.

On the largest international shopping site, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G can be found with up to 34% discount, with a price variation between R$3,445.77 and R$4,732.81.

DJI mini 2: a drone to call your own

This tip goes to those who have been looking for a long time to buy a drone to shoot amazing footage. The DJI mini 2 is an easy-to-carry portable drone with excellent image resolution quality.

For starters, the drone has a camera with 4K HD recording capability. The 2nd generation of the DJI drone weighs around 250 grams, records at a control distance with a range of up to 10km and has a flight autonomy of 31 minutes.

On Black Friday AliExpress, the DJI mini 2 can be found with up to 27% off, with a price range between R$2,782.88 and R$4,134.39.

Now, just get your fingers ready to take advantage of all the offers that AliExpress has prepared for Black Friday. Don’t lose, huh?!