After the loss to Bahia, Vagner Mancini granted an interview as Grêmio’s coach, as he was not fired. In this way, the coach tried to explain the terrible defeat for the Bahian team.

Second, he lost due to mistakes made by the players. But, he was also not exempt from admitting his mistakes in the lineup.

“Errors were seen. I’m not forgetting to talk about them, I’m assuming that maybe the choices weren’t the best, on a day in which we collectively went way down. (…) When you have tactical errors throughout the game, your system weakens, confidence drops, so does performance”, admitted Mancini.

Felipão’s numbers in his last spell at Grêmio

However, he later pointed out something that could not exist in a professional football team, even more so at a time like this. According to the coach, deconcentration was the main factor in this defeat.

“We have to recognize today that it wasn’t a happy night at Grêmio, they played below what they could. Concentration was the downside in my way of seeing. Because every moment we’re late”, pointed out Vagner Mancini.

Vagner Mancini found out why Grêmio lost to Bahia

The question that remains after this speech by Vagner Mancini is: how can someone who earns a million-dollar salary just to play football not focus on his role? Grêmio is a centenary club, which pays a fortune for players to join unconcentrated against Bahia, this is absurd.

Grêmio players should be totally focused on beating the Bahia tricolor, as it was one of the few chances to save the club from relegation. But, do athletes enter unconcentrated? It seems that Felipão was right in wanting to remove several players from the team, but the coach was fired for that.

