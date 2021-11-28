Venezuela to End 2021 as the Poorest Country in Latin America – International

O Haiti it has always been the poorest country in Latin America. Devastated by earthquakes and immersed in political crises, the country has become accustomed to the power of organized crime and the permanent economic collapse, a refugee factory. But when the year ends, the poorest cousin of Latin Americans will be the Venezuela. According to projections of the IMF, the country of 28 million people, with one of the largest oil reserves in the world, will end the year with the lowest per capita income in the region: US$1,627 – behind Haiti, with US$1,690. Ten years ago, the country’s per capita income was $12.1 thousand.

Venezuelans and economic analysts do not take the news with surprise. FORara Erik de Bufalo, professor at the Simón Bolívar University, Venezuela’s position is a reflection of the Chavista economic policy. “For a country that once had the third largest economy in the region, this situation is regrettable. But it’s not a surprise, because the Chavez exploration model has led to this.” In seven years, the country’s GDP dropped 81.8%.

Alan Zamayoa, risk analyst at Control Risks for Central America and the Caribbean, was surprised that Haiti came out of last place. “Here in Haiti we haven’t had significant economic growth in three years. Before the pandemic, Haiti no longer had a good economic performance. Now, insecurity also impacts the economy.

“We must evaluate performance in relation to each country’s opportunities. Venezuela is one of the biggest oil producers, so it’s a much bigger disaster, even if Haiti is a little poorer. The economic and social situation is so dramatic that if the economy has contracted a little more or a little less than Haiti, it is still way off the curve,” says Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs.

Collapse of the Venezuelan economy

For those who live in Venezuela, daily life shows what the IMF reveals in terms of numbers. According to a recent study carried out by Venezuelan universities, 76.6% of the population lives on less than US$1.2 a day and 8 million people are unemployed.

“The national industry is very weak, we don’t produce anything. There is a lot of insecurity in relation to state-owned companies, for example. The IMF forecast proves that the economy has not recovered. We continue without producing goods and services and with hyperinflation that increases prices every day”, says broadcaster Nehomar Hernández, 33 years old.

Venezuela has been in hyperinflation for 47 months, nearly four years, the biggest economic meltdown ever for a country not at war. By the end of 2022, according to the IMF, the country will have had a 79% economic contraction since 2013, more than double the contraction of the Great Depression in the US (28%).

During his government, President Nicolás Maduro carried out three currency conversions and eliminated 14 zeros from the bolivar in the last 13 years. Recently, in an attempt to contain the crisis, the chavista reduced controls on imports. “Those who arrive in Caracas today believe that our economic situation has improved. One of the reasons is the phenomenon of the ‘bodegones’, imported goods stores where everything you see on the shelves in Miami is sold. Maduro bet on generating an illusion of economic well-being, but this reaches 10% or 20% of the population. The rest live on $1 a day,” says Hernández.

Dollarization of the economy

On the streets, the money that circulates most is the dollar. In the ‘bodegones’ the situation is the same. And access to the dollar became widespread among most of the population, precisely because of the devaluation of the local currency.

“The bolivar is undervalued. It takes a lot of bills to pay for a simple thing. Now, access to the dollar is widespread because informal and self-employed workers, from mechanics to doctors, charge for services in dollars. In general, the services are worth the same as abroad,” says Hernández.

De Bufalo explains that this informal dollarization of the Venezuelan economy was an option for Chavismo. “Now, the government replaces what was produced by imports controlled by the State. This model excludes the base of the economy, institutions and even the oil industry is affected.”

Hernández considers himself privileged to be part of an upper middle class, with his own house and a car to get around Caracas. Working for a Spanish radio station for three years, he receives his salary from abroad and this allows him to “live in a certain comfort”. “But this is not common. I know that I’m among the 20% of the population, at most, and I know how we need a better country”, he says.