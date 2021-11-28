Vice at Libertadores turns 2021 into a frustrating year for Flamengo – 11/27/2021

Flamengo entered 2021 with the same expectations as in previous years: expressive titles and well-played football. The second even managed, at certain times, but the first, after the defeat by Palmeiras 2-1 in the final of the Libertadores today (27), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, eliminated Rubro-Negro’s last chance to finish the year with a big mug.

The year began with Rogério Ceni in charge of the team. Even with harsh criticism received throughout the previous season, the coach got the title of the Brasileirão, after falling in the last 16 of the Libertadores and in the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil.

With the Bi-championship in Brazil, Rogério had the trust of the board and remained in the position for 2021. With good performances and a well-connected team, Flamengo played well, won Carioca and advanced to the last 16 of the Libertadores under his own name. command. However, in a period in which the team was without its main stars due to calls, the performance dropped a lot and off-field problems ended up resulting in the fall of the coach.

It was then that Renato Gaúcho entered the scene, who was without a team after waking up to leave Grêmio earlier this year. The coach arrived with the confidence of the fans, management and players, achieving great results in his first games. At one point, it was even compared to the beginning of Jorge Jesus in command of Rubro-Negro, with numbers higher than the Portuguese.

However, the honeymoon didn’t last long either. Calls and possible injuries defrauded the team that, as with Rogério, fell out of production. Bad performances, wrong decisions by Renato and many criticisms of the club’s medical department led to the beginning of turmoil at the club, which dragged on until the Libertadores grand final.

The most critical point was the shameful elimination in the Copa do Brasil, for Athlético-PR, in the middle of Maracanã. On the occasion, Flamengo lost the game by 3-0 and left the field booed, with the fans shouting the name of “mister” Jorge Jesus. After the match, Renato handed over the position, but was convinced by the board to remain in charge of the team.

Today, against Palmeiras, there is no doubt that the weight on Renato’s back made a difference, with Flamengo failing to break through the blockade of Alviverde and being defeated by 2-1. coach the most talked about subject on Twitter in Brazil for a few moments during the first half of the match.

With this defeat, the year 2021 is officially over for Rubro-Negro, with great chances of losing their coach for the next season. A year full of expectations that ended with a great flavor of defeat.